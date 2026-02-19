Ojomu Royal Family Commends Police, Probes Illegal Land Sales in Ajiran Land

Uzoma Mba

The Ojomu Royal Family of Ajiran Land, Lagos State, has commended the Nigeria Police for their ongoing investigation into the murders of two princes of the kingdom, even as the family commenced a comprehensive probe into the illegal sale of its ancestral land.

In a strongly worded statement jointly signed by the Oba of Ajiran Land, His Royal Highness, Oba Tijani Adetunji Akinloye, OON, and the Balogun of Ajiran Land, Alhaji Yekini Olawale Bakare, the royal family praised law enforcement authorities for their commitment to uncovering the circumstances surrounding the killings of Prince Sherrif Isola Salami, murdered on April 18, 2023, and Prince Ademola Akinloye, killed on August 26, 2024.

The statement noted that both murders were carried out in broad daylight within the Ojomu Community, stressing that the family is actively involved in the investigations to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice and that residents can live without fear.

According to the royal family, the investigations are not only aimed at ensuring public safety but also at providing closure to the family and justice for the victims.

Beyond the murder cases, the family disclosed that it has commenced investigations into what it described as the “atrocious and unlawful sale” of Ojomu family land by unauthorised individuals, particularly Hamed Tajudeen Akanbi, alongside Wasiu Yekini Akinsemoyin and groups parading themselves under names such as Ojomu Youth Forum or Ojomu Family Council.

The statement clarified that Ajiran Land, as described in Plan No. CT/55/55 of 5/5/55, belongs exclusively to the Ojomu Chieftaincy Family, whose ownership has been affirmed by several court judgements and statutory documents.

The royal family warned that all legitimate land transactions are carried out strictly through accredited representatives and documented on special family papers with identifiable security features. It cautioned that anyone forging family title deeds or principal members’ signatures would be identified and prosecuted.

The family further announced that it has formally denounced all purported land sales conducted by the named individuals and their associates, stating unequivocally that they have no authority whatsoever to deal in Ojomu Royal Family land.

Members of the public were urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid entering into land transactions with unauthorised persons, noting that the Lagos State anti-land-grabbing law remains fully in force.

The statement also advised all genuine purchasers who bought land through the family’s accredited representatives to take immediate possession of their plots. It explained that while the family had previously relocated victims of fraudulent land sales, it could no longer do so, as no land remains available for relocation.

“The family can no longer afford to relocate genuine purchasers. No land is available for relocation,” the statement read, adding that immediate possession would help prevent further encroachment by land grabbers.

The Ojomu Royal Family reaffirmed its resolve to pursue justice through lawful means, both in addressing the murder of its princes and in protecting its ancestral land from illegal dealings.