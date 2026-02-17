Tinubu, APC Govs Donate N8bn to Kano Fire Victims as Shettima Receives Yusuf

• Party, governor agree on sharing formula

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





President Bola Tinubu has pledged N5 billion to support the victims of the Kano singer market fire, with Nigeria Governors’ Forum Chairman, Hope Uzodinma announcing a donation of N3 billion on behalf of his colleagues.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who represented the president and announced the donations in Kano, yesterday, told the victims that the gesture was aim to provide relief to those affected by the recent devastating fire incident.

He explained to the traders that the donation was intended to provide relief and alleviate their suffering, not serve as compensation for their losses

Shortly after the market visit, the vice-president, alongside five APC governors – Imo State’s Hope Uzodinma, Kebbi State’s Dr. Nasir Idris, Kaduna State’s Senator Uba Sani, Jigawa State’s Umar Namadi, and Katsina State’s Dikko Radda – made a show of support.

While welcoming the governor at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Tinubu said, Kano State, being one of the most populated states in the country, the APC-led federal government would not allow it to be sidelined in the scheme of things.

He further praised Kano as a state with a lot of achievements that influenced all sectors of the country and has produced a lot of people that have made history in Nigeria.

“Wherever Kano moves, the nation moves with it. It is a state that welcomes all Nigerians. We gather here today to welcome one of the sons of Kano into our party. We have watched how you attained a lot of achievements for the state and we welcome you with open heart and open arms,” he said.

After receiving the party’s flag as the leader of APC in Kano, Yusuf expressed gratitude for the reception and promised to carry everyone along.

He described his own concept of politics as always serving the people, saying this has guided his decision.

“It is what gives Kano progress that matters and not my convenience. Kano is too large and too strategic to be disconnected from the federal government.

“My decision was not driven by personal interest but by the responsibility to drive Kano to success,” he stated.

He praised President Tinubu’s reform policies which he said were moving the country forward and wanted Kano to be part of that achievement.

“What our people are interested in at present are provision of jobs, security, infrastructure and not endless political battle.”

Handing over the APC flag and declaring Yusuf leader of the APC in the state, the National Chairman of the ruling party, Prof. Natawe Yilwatda, welcomed Yusuf to APC.

He said he has met with various groups since he entered Kano including students and traders and all of them were pleased with President Bola Tinubu’s achievements and wanted Yusuf to join him on the interest of the state.

In his remarks, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin welcomed Yusuf to the APC promising the support of all the members of the party to him.

“We are very proud of you and will support your ‘Kano First Agenda’ to move the state forward. You have now become a progressive governor,” he stated.

Earlier, the immediate past National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, expressed gratitude for the unity brought about by Yusuf after joining the APC.

“Your defection has increased our numerical strength, our wide coverage has consolidated and integrated our party. We are no more a mixture of party followers, politically we think act and move together,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Yitwalda has paid a courtesy visit to Yusuf where they have agreed to share 60 and 40 per cent of the political leadership between the new decampees and the existing APC members.

He explained that the arrangement was designed to promote inclusiveness, unity and effective participation of all stakeholders in party and governance activities.

He said he was deeply impressed by the people who attended the meeting, noting that the turnout showed a high level of unity, enthusiasm and commitment among APC members in Kano State.

In his response, Yusuf thanked the APC leadership for the visit and their continued support for unity and peace in Kano.

He reiterated his commitment to working collaboratively with the party and its members to ensure that the state remains united, prosperous and aligned with the national Renewed Hope Agenda.