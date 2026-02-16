Sadiq Umar Scores First La Liga Goal Since Return to Valencia

*Simeone’s tactics of resting Lookman, Others for UCL backfires

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Sadiq Umar scored his first La Liga goal since returning for Valencia in January away at Levante last night.

The Nigerian international doubled Valencia’s advantage to 2-0 with just six minutes to full time after coming on as substitute for Hugo Duro in the 58th minute.

The Super Eagles forward showed great strength to win a high ball ahead of Matias Moreno, before he bore down on goal to fire home his first La Liga goal of the season. Largie Ramazani had put Levante up in the 64th minute

The victory however did little to the ambition of Levante. They remain rooted to the bottom of the Spanish topflight in the 19th position. With 18 points from 23 points, Levante are only better than Oviedo in 20th spot on 16 points from same equal number of matches.

Elsewhere in the Spanish La Liga, Ademola Lookman was respected alongside seven of Atlético Madrid’s regular starters as Rayo Vallecano hammered the capital city team 3 -0.

Lookman was dropped by Atletico Madrid’s gaffer, Diego Simeone, in the Sunday afternoon La Liga fixture ahead of a trip to Club Brugge for a UEFA Champions League tie Wednesday.

Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann also did not start against Vallecano as coach Simeone has one eye cast on the trip to Belgium.

Atletico will playoff with Club Brugge over two legs for a place in the quarterfinal. First leg is Wednesday in Belgium with the return game fixed for February 24.