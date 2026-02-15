China to Scrap Tariffs for Nigeria, Other African Countries from May, Says Xi Jinping

China has promised that from May 1, it will scrap tariffs for all African countries, including Nigeria, Chinese President Xi Jinping said yesterday, according to state media.

It, however, said one African country, Eswatini, will not enjoy the gesture.

China already has a zero-tariff policy for imports from 33 African countries. Still, Beijing said last year it would extend the policy to all 53 of its diplomatic partners on the continent.

China is Africa’s largest trading partner and a key backer of major infrastructure projects in the region through its vast “Belt and Road” initiative.

From May 1, zero levies will apply to all African countries except Eswatini, which maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

China claims the democratic island as its own and does not rule out using force to take it.

Many African countries are increasingly looking to China and other trading partners following US President Donald Trump’s imposition of steep tariffs worldwide last year.

Xi said the zero-tariff deal “will undoubtedly provide new opportunities for African development”, announcing the date as leaders across the continent gathered in Ethiopia for the annual African Union summit.