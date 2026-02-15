Alexis Galleries and The Macallan Unite for Sustainable Art Project

Yinka Olatunbosun

Unfurling leaves greeted distinguished guests at Alexis Galleries in Victoria Island, Lagos, last Saturday during a preview of the Recycling Matter II exhibition. This show, an offshoot of a month-long residency, is a collaborative initiative between The Macallan, the world-renowned single-malt Scotch whisky, and Alexis Galleries. Reflecting its commitment to craftsmanship, creativity, and sustainability, The Macallan first partnered with the gallery in 2025 to bring together talented young artists whose projects explore environmental themes.

Hosted at Alexis Galleries, the exhibition opened with a private viewing on February 7th, 2026, welcoming artists, collectors, cultural enthusiasts, media representatives, and stakeholders to celebrate art that reimagines waste, sustainability, and contemporary African expression.

Recycling Matter II featured new works developed during the residency by four contemporary Nigerian artists—Konboye Ebipade Eugene, Seye Morakinyo, Aliya Diseotu Victor, and Ibrahim Afegbua—whose practices revolve around reclaiming discarded materials and redefining their value. Through sculpture, assemblage, and mixed media, the artists transformed rubber, scrap metal, fabric remnants, footwear, binding wires, and paper into expressive works that reflect Nigeria’s patterns of consumption, survival, and reinvention.

A walk through the exhibition was nothing short of inspiring. Amid the subtle nods to Macallan’s oak-inspired products, the repurposed materials came alive, pulsating with the creative energy of the artists.

Curated by Uche Obasi, Recycling Matters II serves as a powerful social intervention, exploring themes of waste, utility, and the extended meaning of materials within contemporary Nigerian society. The interdisciplinary works on display challenge audiences to rethink the potential of discarded objects and the stories they can tell.

The collaboration between Alexis Galleries and The Macallan is a natural alignment of two institutions committed to excellence and creative innovation. Just as The Macallan’s whiskies are crafted through a meticulous process of selection and refinement, Alexis Galleries champions artists who employ innovative techniques and narrative depth in their work.

Hammed Adebiyi, Senior Brand Manager for West and Central Africa (WACA) at Edrington, highlighted the partnership’s significance:

“Our collaboration with Alexis Galleries aligns perfectly with The Macallan’s commitment to supporting creative communities and celebrating exceptional craftsmanship. Recycling Matters II embodies innovation, sustainability, and cultural pride—values that are integral to our brand.”

Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, CEO of Alexis Galleries, added:

“We are delighted to partner with The Macallan for a second time for Recycling Matter II. The exhibition invites viewers to reconsider waste as a resource for creative renewal and to reflect on the role of art in promoting environmental awareness and responsible material culture in Nigeria.”

The Recycling Matter II exhibition runs at Alexis Galleries until February 21st, 2026. Through the transformation of overlooked materials into compelling visual narratives, the show encourages audiences to reflect on environmental responsibility and the vital role of art in shaping a more sustainable future.