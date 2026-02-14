Tuvawish Eyes Brighter Future after Win Win Golf Tourney Victory

Steve Oma-Ofozor





Junior Tuvawish recently made a statement in his dream career sport when he emerged the new junior champion of the Win Win Golf Tournament 2026.

To emerge champion at the one-day event, which held at the Kano Golf Club 1908, Tuvawish,15, finished 65 net to beat his closest rival Ayomide Miracle Abiodun, who finished 67 net.

In this regard, the Lebanon School, Kano SS 2 student, who would not want his education truncated for any reason, in his champion’s speech said, “My dream is to become a successful and one of the best golfers in the future; but I’ll still continue with my education, because education is a very important development in one’s life.”

In appreciation he added, “I want to thank the organisers for creating this opportunity for the junior players to express themselves. I also hope to maintain this performance and do better in other tournaments.”

A golf clinic was also organised during the event to teach the kids some etiquettes of the game; this is against the backdrop of golf as a “game of life” for physical and mental upbringing where discipline and honesty are not compromised.

Also commenting on the event, Aminu Baba, an official of the PGA of Nigeria (PGAN), who commended the kids response to the event said, “I want to first commend the sponsors of this tournament, which is aimed at discovering talents from the grassroots – it’s good to “catch them young,” monitor their progress for the future to make the game better for the players and country, hence I’m very glad the kids are responding and performing up to expectations.”

‎The annual tournament aimed at discovering talent and sponsored by Win Win organisations featured over 112 players from across the country.