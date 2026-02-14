Rapha House Wins Maiden Peaceville Int’l Academy Interhouse Sport Competition

Though Peaceville International Academy has been in existence since 2022 and has been involved in sporting activities since it was founded, but it was not until yesterday that the school held its first inter-house sport competition inside one of the best facilities in the country, and everyone that witness the competition were not disappointed by the show of excellence put up by the pupils.

Rapha House (Red House) yesterday won the maiden edition of Peaceville International Academy Inter-house Sport competition after amassing 10 gold medals and 10 silver medals.

Rapha made its intention known from the match past with their elegant display and it therefore came as no surprise as the house emerged first in the match past.

Nissi (Yellow house) with six gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals. With five gold, three silver and nine bronze medals, Jireh (Green House) was third, while Shalom House’s (Blue) five gold, three silver and nine bronze medal was only good for a fourth place.

“It’s our first inter-house sport, though we’ve always had mini sports fiesta. However, on the scale of excellence, comporting ourselves, conducting the whole event I will score us nine out of 10. We are a school that stands for excellence which is our watchword.

“What I have seen on display today is excellent communication and collaboration between the teams and great resilience. Even when it was challenging they kept on going,” Head of School, Ms Dolapo Fatoki said.

For Dr. Olugbenga Omojola, who is a member of the Board of Governor of Peaceville International Academy, it was a very interesting and engaging competition with the pupil very excited.

“The match past and the athleticism shown by the pupils was very encouraging but could get better. Aside academic excellence, sports is one area the school is focusing on. We have a standard football pitch, a tartan track, an Olympic size swimming pool, a tennis court, volley ball court and a badminton court of which a lot of investment gone into them,” Omojola expressed.

Omojola said plans are also in place at ensuring that talents are discovered from the inter house sports and are nurtured and developed to international standard.

“The school is investing in coaches and different kind of training programmes for the learners to ensure that they are not only identified but are sharpened. And I can assure you that in a few years from now Peaceville will produce athletes that will be representing Nigeria at international competitions,” Omojola noted.

The Head of School however promised that next year’s edition would be more exciting.