Ramadam: Atiku Advises INEC to Reconsider 2027 Election Timetable

Former Vice President and a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reconsider the February 20, 2027 date announced for the presidential and National Assembly elections, saying it falls within the Muslim fasting period of Ramadan.

In a post on his official X handle yesterday, Atiku noted that the proposed date falls “squarely within the Ramadan period (February 7 – March 8, 2027), a sacred season of fasting, reflection, and spiritual devotion for millions of Nigerian Muslims.”

He added, “Elections are not mere administrative rituals; they are national exercises that demand maximum participation, physical endurance, and collective focus.

“Fixing such a critical civic exercise in the middle of a major religious observance reflects poor judgment and a troubling lack of sensitivity to the nation’s socio-religious realities.

“In a diverse country like Nigeria, inclusive planning is not optional, it is fundamental. Something as basic as choosing a broadly acceptable date should not be mishandled. It speaks to competence, foresight, and respect for citizens.

“If INEC struggles with getting a simple matter of timing right, Nigerians are justified in asking: what assurance do we have that it will competently deliver free, fair, and credible elections in 2027?”