Traditionalists Petition Makinde Over Alleged Religious Discrimination in BCOS

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Traditional religion adherents under the auspices of International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) have raised the alarm over what they described as religious discrimination against them by the Chairman, Board of Directors, Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Mrs. Dotun Olaitan.

The traditionalists made the accusation in a petition by their counsel, Mr. Kunle Sobaloju, addressed to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and made available to journalists in Ibadan.

Sobaloju in the petition dated June 2, 2026, disclosed that the representative of Ifa religion and President of ICIR, Dr. Fayemi Fatunde Fakayode, was duly invited by the leadership of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU) to participate in an Interfaith Prayer Program an inclusive interfaith gathering for members of staff of the Corporation, stating that the Chairman of the Corporation however allegedly took exception to his participation.

According to him, Mrs. Olaitan refused to embrace the spirit of religious tolerance, inclusiveness and peaceful coexistence which the programme sought to promote, alleging that Fakayode was subjected to open hostility, disrespect, discrimination and public humiliation at the event solely because he represented the Ifa traditional religion.

Sobaloju described the action of the BCOS boss as abuse of office, violation of constitutional rights and one that can cause breach of peaceful religious co-existence in the state, noting that it is

a direct assault on the dignity, legitimacy and constitutional rights of adherents of the Yoruba Traditional Religion.

While imploring Governor Makinde to immediately wade into the matter, the traditionalists also urged the governor to direct the withdrawal and expungement of all warning letters, queries and disciplinary sanctions issued to staff members solely for facilitating the participation of the representative of the Traditional Religion in the program.

The petition read in part, “Section 38(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) guarantees every citizen the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, including the freedom to manifest and propagate such religion or belief. Section 42 of the Constitution prohibits discrimination against any citizen on the basis of religion. As a public institution established and funded by the Government of Oyo State, BCOS is under a constitutional obligation to maintain strict neutrality in matters of religion and to treat adherents of all faiths equally.

“In the circumstances, our Client respectfully urges Your Excellency to: Cause an immediate investigation to be conducted into the conduct of Mrs. Dotun Olaitan in relation to the events of 2nd June, 2026 and the subsequent disciplinary measures imposed on BCOS staff. Direct the withdrawal and expungement of all warning letters, queries and disciplinary sanctions issued to staff members solely for facilitating the participation of the representative of the Traditional Religion.”

But when contacted, Mrs. Olaitan denied the allegations against her, stating that she did not disrespect the representative of the Traditional Religion as claimed.

She said, “We only requested for a Muslim cleric and a pastor, we have our regular ones that we use. Nobody made request for Ifa priest. BCOS has a board and management. It is a new thing entirely if we want to invite the traditionalists and if a new thing has to be added, we must carry everyone along. I told them to go ahead with the status quo only for me to meet the Ifa priest at the event.

“The Ifa priest is a regular visitor on our channels. He is also a regular caller on the radio and television. That I treated him unfairly is a lie. I did not disrespect him”.