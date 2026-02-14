Group Laments High Rate of Drug Abuse, Create Anti-drug Club in Schools

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A non-governmental organisation, Adorable Foundation International (AFI). has lamented the high rate of drug abuse among youths in the country.

The foundation which was established mostly to fight cultism and drug abuse among young people said it has been involved in outreaches in schools across Lagos, Abuja and Anambra lately.

The founder of the group, Princess Ada Okeke Amam, stated this during a press conference to announce the commencement of its ASACADA Queen beauty contest.

She said ASACADA which means A Societal Awareness Campaign for Drug Abuse, is a contest to crown a queen who will lead the foundation for two years on advocacy to schools for awareness against cultism and drug abuse.

Amam said, “We have been doing this for 10 years now, going to schools to educate them about the dangers of drug abuse and cultism.

“We have also planted ASACADA clubs in most schools across Abuja, Lagos and Anambra State. We recently took our sensitization to Ghana, and found out that they have same problem of drug abuse among youths.

“A lot is going on in terms of drug abuse in our society. It is happening in many campuses, it is happening in many secondary schools. We have been educating young people to know that drug intake is the simplest way to destroy the future. Father’s that are on drug are dangers to children too.

“We have planted ASACADA club in over 30 schools in Anambra. The aim is to make them aware of the dangers. In Nigeria, there are less rehabilitation centres for drug abusers in Nigeria, so the best is not to start. They are also very expensive. There is hardly a school you will visit and not find at least one student who is on drug,” she added.

The outgoing ASACADA Queen, Miss Divine Innocent who spoke during the conference lamented that youths can not be the Future leaders if they continue to abuse drug.

“Drug intake makes you unstable, and that means your future is in danger. During my two years reign as ASACADA Queen, I have visited schools and sensitised them. Apart from cultism and drug abuse, we have visited schools and distributed sanitary pads to young girls and also sensitized them about their menstrual hygiene.”