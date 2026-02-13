Illegal Miners Attack Security Operatives, Kill One, Burn Operational Van in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A security operative whose force and identity are yet to be known was early Thursday killed by illegal miners at Zuzungi near Kataeregi in the Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State.

A patrol vehicle belonging to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was also burnt by the suspected illegal miners.

It was learnt that a special team made up of the operatives of the NSCDC and the Police were in the area early Thursday to enforce the law banning illegal mining when suspected illegal miners opened fire on them killing the officer on the spot before also setting the NSCDC operational vehicle on fire.

The security operatives were set to have been overpowered by the attackers resulting in their running for their lives

The Public Relations Officer of the of the NSCDC in the state, DSC Abubakar Rabiu Muti, confirmed the story, describing the incident as “ criminal, barbaric and a direct assault on constituted authority and Nigeria’s economic stability.”

DSC Muti said the identity of the slain officer is not yet known adding investigation into the incident has commenced.

Meanwhile, the The Niger Ministry of Mineral Resources has announced the “ temporary closure of the Zuzungi Kataeregi mining site for a period of two weeks to enable a thorough sanitisation of operations and restoration of order.”

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Idris .A. Legbo, who announced the closure in a statement yesterday evening described the incident “as criminal, unacceptable, and a direct assault on lawful mining operations and constituted authority.”

Legbo urged artisanal miners and other stakeholders to remain calm and cooperate fully with regulatory authorities, adding that: “All mining activities must strictly comply with established laws and licensing requirements to promote peace, safety, and sustainable mineral development.”

“The ministry remains resolute in its commitment to sanitising the mining sector, protecting legitimate operators, and preventing the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents” Legbo asserted before commiserating with the family of the slain operative.