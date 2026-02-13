Group Warns against Politicising Tambuwal Administration’s Probe

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

A group of concerned citizens, the Sokoto Progressive Vanguards, has cautioned anti-graft agencies against allowing politics to influence the investigation into former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s administration.

In a statement signed by Chairman Hon Yusha’u Musa Alkanci, the group claims the judicial commission’s report is politically motivated, citing the lengthy inquiry process and alleged bias.

The group urged agencies like EFCC, ICPC, and DSS to ensure transparency, noting Tambuwal inherited issues from previous administrations. They accused Gov. Ahmad Aliyu’s administration of targeting Tambuwal for political reasons, questioning the legitimacy of the probe.

“The presentation made by the judicial commission of inquiry contains allegations against Tambuwal’s administration, and we look forward to adherence to transparent legal procedures,” the statements read.

According to the group, the desperation to incriminate Tambuwal is evident in the way the commission of inquiry was handled, with the process being elongated from two weeks to over three years.

They also questioned the composition of the commission members, alleging that it was done to achieve a predetermined outcome.

The group expressed concern that the current administration is more focused on discrediting Tambuwal’s good work as governor rather than addressing the state’s development challenges.

“We notice the anomaly from the initial stage of the commission of inquiry under Justice Muazu Pindiga sittings, which was elongated from two weeks to more than three years, and the composition of members,” the statement added.

The Sokoto Progressive Vanguards described the probe as a “witch-hunt” and “political persecution,” urging the authorities to focus on the state’s insecurity and economic development issues instead. They questioned the rationale behind the state government’s haste to publicise the commission’s findings before concluding the investigation, calling it an aberration of justice and an undermining of due process.

The group emphasised that infractions being investigated should go beyond Tambuwal’s administration, noting that he inherited many issues from previous governments.

“We consider stagnating the investigation between 2015 to 2023 as an aberration of justice and undermining the procedure of fair play and justice because a petition was pending before EFCC on past governors before Tambuwal,” they added.