Ekiti Poll: BVAS Glitch Slows Voting in Ikere

Gbenga Sodeinde

Voting was delayed at Polling Unit 6, Ward 4, Agbado Oyo, Ikere-Ekiti, on Saturday following the malfunction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

A similar situation was recorded at Polling Unit 6, Ward 3, Ikere-Ekiti, the polling unit of the PDP governorship candidate, Dr Wole Oluyede, where the BVAS was either not functioning or operating very slowly.

As of the time THISDAY visited the two polling units, only four voters had been accredited after about two hours of waiting, leaving many voters stranded.