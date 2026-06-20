Radda Warns Against Diversion of FG’s 100,800 Bags of Fertiliser for N’west Farmers 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Chairman of the North-West Governors’ Forum, Dikko Umaru Radda, has warned against the diversion or sale of the 100,800 bags of fertiliser allocated to 25,200 smallholder farmers across the seven states of the region by the Federal Government.

Radda, who is also the Governor of Katsina State, gave the warning on Saturday during the official launch of the free fertilizer by the Federal Government through the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF).

Christened the Renewed Hope Farm Input Support Programme for the North-west zone, the chairman of the region’s governors’ forum said anyone found manipulating the farming intervention would face sanctions.

Radda said: “We shall not tolerate diversion, manipulation or any form of abuse of this laudable intervention by Mr. President. People should be aware that this fertiliser is not for sale. It is going to get to the hands of small farmers free of charge.”

He directed the Ministries of Agriculture and Livestock Development, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and other relevant stakeholders to ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in the distribution process.

He, however, described the scheme as a strategic intervention aimed at boosting productivity, strengthening food security and supporting smallholder farmers across the North-west region of the country.

He further disclosed that under the first phase of the programme, 100,800 bags of fertiliser would be distributed to 25,200 farmers across the seven North-west states.

He added that out of the 100,800 bags of fertiliser, Katsina State had been allocated 20,180 bags for 5,045 smallholder farmers across the 34 local government areas of the state.

According to the governor, the intervention came at a critical stage of the farming season and would improve yields, raise household incomes and contribute to national food security.

The governor said his administration has been distributing 400,000 bags of fertiliser annually over the last three years and had already supplied farmers with this year’s allocation.

He also highlighted investments in irrigation, mechanisation and youth agricultural training, including the revitalisation of the Songhai Integrated Farm Centre and the provision of more than 400 tractors and other farming equipment across the state.

He, therefore, urged farmers to adopt modern and climate-smart farming practices, adding that agriculture should be seen not merely as a means of subsistence but as a profitable enterprise capable of transforming communities and driving economic growth.