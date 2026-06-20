Oyebanji Hails Voters’ Massive Turnout, Peaceful Exercise

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ikogosi-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Saturday commended residents for turning out in large numbers to participate in the governorship election, describing the exercise as a strong demonstration of the people’s faith in democracy and good governance.

Oyebanji spoke with journalists shortly after casting his vote at Ward 006, Polling Unit 003, Oyebanji’s Compound, Okelele Area, Ikogosi-Ekiti.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election in his community, noting that voters arrived early at polling units and conducted themselves peacefully while waiting to exercise their franchise.

He said reports from different parts of the state indicated that many polling units recorded impressive turnout, with eligible voters showing determination to take part in the process.

According to him, the enthusiasm displayed by residents underscored their confidence in the electoral system and their resolve to determine the future of the state through the ballot.

Oyebanji praised voters for maintaining order and decorum, urging them to sustain the peaceful atmosphere until the conclusion of voting, sorting, counting and collation of results.

The governor also commended officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies for their efforts in ensuring that the process moved smoothly in many communities.

He said the peaceful conduct of the exercise was encouraging and expressed optimism that the final outcome of the election would reflect the freely expressed will of Ekiti people.

Oyebanji urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to continue to uphold democratic values and respect the sanctity of the electoral process.