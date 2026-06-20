  • Saturday, 20th June, 2026

Oyebanji Hails Voters’ Massive Turnout, Peaceful Exercise

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ikogosi-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Saturday commended residents for turning out in large numbers to participate in the governorship election, describing the exercise as a strong demonstration of the people’s faith in democracy and good governance.

Oyebanji spoke with journalists shortly after casting his vote at Ward 006, Polling Unit 003, Oyebanji’s Compound, Okelele Area, Ikogosi-Ekiti.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election in his community, noting that voters arrived early at polling units and conducted themselves peacefully while waiting to exercise their franchise.

He said reports from different parts of the state indicated that many polling units recorded impressive turnout, with eligible voters showing determination to take part in the process.

According to him, the enthusiasm displayed by residents underscored their confidence in the electoral system and their resolve to determine the future of the state through the ballot.

Oyebanji praised voters for maintaining order and decorum, urging them to sustain the peaceful atmosphere until the conclusion of voting, sorting, counting and collation of results.

The governor also commended officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies for their efforts in ensuring that the process moved smoothly in many communities.

He said the peaceful conduct of the exercise was encouraging and expressed optimism that the final outcome of the election would reflect the freely expressed will of Ekiti people.

Oyebanji urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to continue to uphold democratic values and respect the sanctity of the electoral process.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.