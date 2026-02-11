Oniru Tenant Writes Sanwo-Olu Over Alleged Breach of Court Order in Property

Wale Igbintade





A Lagos resident, Oyinkansola Talabi, has petitioned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over an incident at Pebblerock Apartments, Oniru, which she alleged involved an attempted forced entry into her apartment and actions taken contrary to a subsisting court order.

In the petition, dated February 2026 and addressed to the governor through the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Talabi raised concerns about the conduct of Green Birch Tech Limited, described as the sub-lessor of the property, and Isaiah Davies Ijele, identified as the Publicity Secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State, in relation to a tenancy dispute.

According to Talabi, the incident occurred at about 6:30 pm on Friday, February 6, 2026, when individuals she said included police officers and persons claiming to be court bailiffs came to her apartment while she was not at home.

She alleged that attempts were made to gain entry into the apartment, resulting in damage to the door handle.

Talabi stated that a friend who was inside the apartment at the time was distressed by the incident, which she said ended after neighbours intervened.

She maintained that no lawful eviction process had been communicated to her prior to the incident.

Talabi anchored her complaint on a High Court of Lagos State order in Suit No: LD/10108GCM/2025, issued on December 3, 2025, by Justice L.A. Okunnu.

She stated that the order restrains Green Birch Tech Limited and its agents from collecting or demanding rent from tenants and directs that rent payments be made to a court-appointed receiver, Paul Osaji & Co.

She explained that her current rent cycle commenced in November 2025 and that she had already paid 70 per cent of her annual rent, noting that she was only three months into the tenancy year at the time of the incident.

According to her, any outstanding balance was payable only to the receiver appointed by the court.

She further claimed that certain facilities within the apartment complex, including the elevator, were not functional, and that tenants had experienced challenges with electricity supply, which she attributed to disputes involving third-party billing arrangements.

She disclosed that tenants had instituted proceedings at the Magistrates’ Court in Suit No: MCL/487/MISC/2024, seeking to assume management of the facility.

Talabi further referenced an earlier decision of the Chief Magistrates’ Court, issued on June 5, 2025, by Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Olaiya Doja-Ojo in Suit No: MISC/MCE/07/2023, which she said related to a previous tenancy dispute involving the same sub-lessors.

She expressed concern that the recent incident might be connected to efforts to introduce new tenants into the property.

The petition also drew attention to the public profile of Isaiah Davies Ijele, whom Talabi described as a political figure known for advocating transparency and accountability in public affairs.

She stated that she considered the allegations raised in her petition to be inconsistent with those publicly stated values.

Talabi additionally disclosed that Green Birch Tech Limited is represented by Barrister Prince Nwafuru and Barrister Chidinma Igbo, and stated that she had drawn the circumstances of the matter to the attention of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) for their review.

Talabi appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu and relevant state agencies, including the Lagos State Special Taskforce on Land Grabbers, to intervene.

She requested an investigation into the incident, protection for residents pending the resolution of the dispute, and enforcement of existing court orders.

Copies of the petition were forwarded to the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, the Commissioner of Police, the NBA, the LPDC, the National Chairman of the SDP, and the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Lagos State Branch. Certified true copies of the court orders referenced in the petition were attached.