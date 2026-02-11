Bauchi Emerges Overall Winner of 2025 UBEC Games 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State has clinched the overall title at the just-concluded 2025 Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Schools Sports Games, hosted in Bauchi.

Delta State finished second and Kaduna State placed third while

Borno State won the Fair Play Trophy for outstanding sportsmanship.

The closing Ceremony, held on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, featured thrilling football finals.

Nasarawa State defeated Taraba State 3–0 in the boys’ final, while Bauchi State girls edged Gombe State 3–1 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time.

Speaking at the event, the Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Mohammed Lawan Rimin Zayam, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ali Babayo, praised all participants and organisers for their commitment and resilience.

He stressed that school sports help children become more vibrant, agile, and intellectually alert.

In her remarks, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Aisha Garba, represented by the North-East Zonal Director, Alhaji Abdullahi Shehu Jarma, said the week-long event exposed young pupils to the world of sports.

She commended Bauchi State for its dedication, and called for stronger synergy among governments to boost educational development through school sports.

Declaring the games closed, Governor Bala Abdukadir Mohammed Abdulkadir reaffirmed Bauchi State’s commitment to prioritising education, noting that school sports provide a strong platform for youth development.

He commended school officials, referees, and athletes for promoting sanity, fair play, and mutual respect, urging them to sustain the spirit beyond the games.

The event climaxed with the presentation of medals and trophies to deserving winners.

Delta State will host the next edition of the UBEC Schools Sports Games.