Akume’s Influence Can’t Stop Alia’s 2027 March, Says Tsar 

Dr. Livinus Adzer Tsar, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Jechira Federal Constituency and a close ally of Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, has dismissed suggestions that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SSG), Senator George Akume, could use his influence within the Presidency and the APC, to gain the upper hand in the ongoing political power play with the governor.

Tsar, who spoke on Monday while reacting to media reports of the political realignment involving some former allies of Governor Alia who have reportedly joined forces with Akume, maintained that grassroots support and electoral popularity would ultimately determine political outcomes in the state.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu understands the realities of democratic politics and would not support any move aimed at overturning the wishes of party members expressed through direct primary elections.

He argued that those seeking political advantage through Abuja connections were wasting their time, insisting that Governor Alia’s approach to politics is rooted in popular participation and grassroots engagement.

He said: “The president cannot simply wake up and change the outcome of direct primaries won at the grassroots level in favour of candidates who lost and have no political value or support.

“Whatever plans are being made, day and night, will not succeed because politics is local and the people must decide.”

On the performance of the Alia administration ahead of the 2027 governorship election, Tsar said the governor had delivered achievements that surpassed those of previous administrations.

He noted that more than 1,200 kilometres of roads had been constructed across the state within three years, while several critical infrastructure projects were ongoing in Makurdi, Gboko and other parts of Benue State.

The APC chieftain also highlighted youth empowerment initiatives of the administration, particularly the establishment of a fashion hub which, according to him, has trained over 5,000 young people with support from the Federal Government.

Speaking on insecurity, Tsar noted that the security challenges confronting Benue predated the current administration and had persisted for over a decade.

He, however, said Governor Alia moved swiftly after assuming office by establishing Operation Anyam Nyor to strengthen local security architecture.

He explained that the security outfit works closely with communities, the military and other security agencies in intelligence gathering and information sharing, particularly in tackling what he described as “mobile insecurity,” where attackers move into communities, carry out attacks and retreat.

Tsar further disclosed that the administration had established the Benue State Homeland Security Department alongside Civil Protection Guards and Forest Guards to complement existing security efforts, expressing confidence that the measures were gradually improving coordination among security agencies and helping to restore peace across the state.