NEDC Shows Solidarity with Journalists, Replaces Equipment Lost in Bauchi Crash

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





In a gesture of concern and solidarity, the North East Development Commission (NEDC) has donated new media equipment and mobile phones to journalists who were injured while covering the commissioning and handover of completed projects executed by the Commission to the Bauchi State Government recently.

The donated items include 5 units of cameras (3 canon, 2 Sony), 5 units of Tripods, 5 units of wires, 5 units of LED lights, 5 units of Microphone and Phones 13 units (Samsung Galaxy A56 5G) for the journalists involved in the accident.

The incident occurred on Friday, February 6, when 13 journalists from various media organisations were involved in a road accident along the Yashi-Yelwan Duguri Road in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Media organisations that lost cameras in the accident include Channels Television, NTA, BATV, ARISE Television, and AIT while other journalists lost some items.

Speaking during the presentation of the items at the NEDC Office in Gombe yesterday, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Alhaji Mohammed G. Alkali, recalled that five professional cameras belonging to the affected media organisations were destroyed in the accident.

“In order to ensure that the affected media organisations can immediately return to work, arrangements have been made to replace all five cameras so that their operations can continue without disruption,” he said.

Alkali further disclosed that, on a personal note, the Commission had also decided to replace the mobile phones lost by the journalists.

“Thirteen journalists who lost their phones will each be provided with a Samsung Galaxy A56 5G to enable them continue their professional duties effectively,” he added.

The NEDC boss also revealed that while the Bauchi State Government had taken steps to address the medical needs of the injured journalists, the Commission had further donated N5 million to support their medical expenses.

“Should there be any further needs arising from this incident, we are fully prepared to provide additional support,” he assured.

While presenting a condolence letter on behalf of the Commission, the Minister of State for Regional Development, Alhaji Uba Maigari Ahmadu, thanked Almighty God that no life was lost in the incident. He acknowledged the pain, shock, and losses suffered by the journalists and officials involved.

According to the Minister, journalists remain critical partners in documenting and communicating the activities of the Commission.

“Although no lives were lost, the injuries sustained and the loss of valuable equipment are deeply regrettable. We pray for the speedy recovery of those still receiving medical care,” he said.

The Minister reaffirmed the Commission’s press-friendly disposition and encouraged continued professional scrutiny and constructive engagement in line with transparency and accountability.

He thereafter symbolically handed over the replacement items to the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) for onward distribution to the affected journalists and media organisations.

The NEDC Chairman, Maj. Gen. Paul Tarfa (Rtd), witnessed the items’ presentation.

Responding on behalf of the journalists, NUJ National President, Comrade Alhassan Yahya, expressed gratitude to the NEDC for the timely intervention, describing the gesture as compassionate and commendable.

He commended the management of the Commission for its prompt response and proactive support, describing the replacement of the equipment as a demonstration of NEDC’s commitment to the media and continuity of work.

He also appealed to the Commission to pay health insurance free of N40,000 per journalist for journalists in the North-East to enhance their welfare while on duty. He further appreciated the Bauchi State Government for its support towards the treatment of the injured journalists.

Also speaking, the Chairman of NUJ Bauchi State Council, Comrade Umar Sa’idu, who witnessed the incident firsthand, narrated that the victims were initially evacuated to the Cottage Hospital in Yelwan Duguri before being transferred to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi.

He commended the commitment shown by the NEDC and Bauchi State Government officials, noting that despite being en route to another commissioning site, they immediately returned upon receiving news of the accident.

Comrade Sa’idu also specially acknowledged the efforts of the Head of Corporate Services, Alhaji Abba Musa, and the General Manager, Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Batulu Isa Mohammed, for their dedication and support throughout the emergency period.

In a message signed by Alhaji Mohammed G. Alkali, the Governing Board, Management, and Staff of the NEDC expressed deep sympathy to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), particularly the Bauchi State Council, over the unfortunate accident that occurred during the commissioning and handover of NEDC projects in Bauchi State.