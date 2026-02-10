NABTEB Records Reduction in Exam Malpractices in 2015

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





The National Business and Technical Examinations Board, NABTEB, yesterday disclosed that there was a reduction in examination malpractices in the year 2015.

The board said the incidence of the 2025 examination malpractices represented a slight percentage decrease compared to the 2024 November/December NBC/NTC and ANBC/ANTC examinations.

Dr. Mohammed Aminu Mohammed, Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB disclosed this at a press briefing to announce the release of the results in Benin City on Monday.

He said that a total of 259 candidates were involved in examination malpractice representing 0.42 per cent compared to 256 candidates representing 0.53 per cent in 2024.

He also explained that a total of 34,060 candidates obtained the compulsory five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics in the 2025 November/December examination results.

Mohammed said the performance represents 60.00 per cent of candidates that sat for the examination as against the 29,880 candidates, representing 67.56 per cent in 2024.

He also disclosed that 54,009 candidates obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics, representing 94.74 per cent as against 42,431 candidates representing 95.94 per cent in 2024.

He said a total of 61,591 candidates registered for the examinations that were held between Monday, November 3, 2025 and Saturday, December 6, 2025, in 2,079 centres across the country compared to the 48,825 candidates in 1,825 centres in 2024.

He said the registration represented a significant increase of 28.42 per cent in enrollment and 13.92 per cent in the number of examination centres which demonstrated the growing confidence in NABTEB examinations.

Mohammed explained that of the 61,591 candidates, 34,185 were male, representing 55.50 per cent and 27,406 females, representing 44.50 per cent.

The NABTEB boss added that 57,444 were O-level candidates while 4,147 were A-level candidates.

“The timely release of these results, accomplished within 64 days from the conduct of the last paper and 24 days from the completion of the marking exercise, demonstrates our commitment to excellence and efficiency”, he said.

He urged candidates to access the NABTEB portal to view the released 2025 results of the examination.

He, however, announced that NABTEB has commenced registration of candidates for the 2026 in-school NBC/NTC certificate examinations.