COAS Orders Immediate Deployment of Special Forces to Plateau

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has ordered the immediate deployment of the Chief of Army Staff Intervention Battalion, a specialised unit of the Nigerian Army, to Plateau State to tackle the recent surge in terrorism.

According to a statement by Captain Chinonso Oteh, Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace, the deployed troops, already on the ground, are expected to take decisive and aggressive action against criminal elements, significantly bolstering security in the region.

The troops, he said were received at the Headquarters of 3 Division, Nigerian Army, by the General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander of Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, represented by the Chief of Staff, Operation Enduring Peace, Brigadier General Senlong Sule.

Speaking during the reception, Major General Oyinlola urged the troops to conduct offensive operations with determination and precision.

He commended the COAS for his proactive leadership and for providing the necessary combat enablers and logistical support, which he said are critical to the successful execution of the mission.

Major General Oyinlola also addressed residents of Plateau State, advising them not to panic upon seeing the movement of large troop formations and heavy military equipment.

He thanked the citizens for their ongoing support of the military and appealed for timely and actionable intelligence on the whereabouts of criminal elements to aid operational success and restore peace in the state.

The deployment underscores the Nigerian Army’s commitment to protecting lives and property, and to decisively addressing insecurity wherever it arises

