Tambuwal’s Govt More Financially Prudent Than APC’s, NTAG Declares

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Northern Transparency Advocate Group (NTAG) has slammed the Justice Mu’azu Pindiga Committee of Inquiry’s allegations against former Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s administration, calling them “politically motivated, misleading, and laughable”.

NTAG insisted that Tambuwal’s government was one of the most financially disciplined in Nigeria, citing commendations from international organisations like the World Bank and UN financial monitoring agencies.

Speaking at a Kaduna seminar on “Corruption and Related Offences Against Economic Growth in Nigeria”, NTAG’s Zonal Coordinator, Dr. Murtala Abbas Tafoki accused the current Sokoto State Government of using the committee for persecution and intimidation.

“We find it very amusing, surprising, and disappointing that Justice Pindiga, who himself has unresolved allegations of corruption, is now leading a panel to accuse one of the cleanest administrations in Nigeria of financial mismanagement,” Tafoki said.

Tafoki described the committee’s report as “a laughing affair”, arguing it lacked credibility in the face of alleged “widespread financial recklessness” under the current APC-led government in Sokoto.

“There is absolutely no justification, in whatever manner, for Justice Pindiga to point accusing fingers at an administration that was widely commended for prudence, transparency, and accountability by reputable international organisations,” he stated.

According to NTAG, institutions such as the World Bank, United Nations financial monitoring agencies, and CBN had previously rated Tambuwal’s government highly in terms of fiscal discipline and governance standards.

However, Tafoki alleged that the present administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu, has weakened financial controls and dismantled key due process mechanisms in the state.

“The Ahmed Aliyu administration has turned Sokoto into a spending empire without rules. Over ₦114 billion was allegedly withdrawn between July 2023 and November 2025 through five commercial banks without due process or adherence to financial guidelines,” Tafoki claimed.

He urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to investigate the current administration instead.