  • Monday, 9th February, 2026

Lagos Govt Shuts Ladipo Market, Cites Environmental Violations

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Segun James 

The Lagos State Government yesterday shut down Ladipo Spare Parts Market along the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road (Apapa–Oshodi Expressway) over alleged repeated environmental infractions. The action is the third in the four years.

State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, announced the development in a post on his X twitter account.

Wahab wrote: “Lagos State Government, this morning, sealed Ladipo Spare Parts Market along Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road (Apapa–Oshodi Expressway) over repeated environmental infractions; indiscriminate refuse disposal on the median/highway and illegal street trading. #ZeroToleranceLagos.”

The popular spare parts hub in Mushin was shut as part of the state’s ongoing enforcement drive to ensure compliance with environmental laws and discourage street trading and improper waste disposal.

The market has previously faced sanctions over similar issues.

The market was reopened in 2023 after it was sealed. The Public Affairs Director at the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Kadiri Folashade, said the market was allowed to resume operations after complying with laid-down waste management standards.

Wahab had then emphasised that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration places high priority on environmental cleanliness, public health, and safety in line with the THEMES Plus agenda, stressing that markets across the state must adhere strictly to waste management best practices.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.