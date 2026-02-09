Lagos Govt Shuts Ladipo Market, Cites Environmental Violations

Segun James

The Lagos State Government yesterday shut down Ladipo Spare Parts Market along the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road (Apapa–Oshodi Expressway) over alleged repeated environmental infractions. The action is the third in the four years.

State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, announced the development in a post on his X twitter account.

Wahab wrote: “Lagos State Government, this morning, sealed Ladipo Spare Parts Market along Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road (Apapa–Oshodi Expressway) over repeated environmental infractions; indiscriminate refuse disposal on the median/highway and illegal street trading. #ZeroToleranceLagos.”

The popular spare parts hub in Mushin was shut as part of the state’s ongoing enforcement drive to ensure compliance with environmental laws and discourage street trading and improper waste disposal.

The market has previously faced sanctions over similar issues.

The market was reopened in 2023 after it was sealed. The Public Affairs Director at the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Kadiri Folashade, said the market was allowed to resume operations after complying with laid-down waste management standards.

Wahab had then emphasised that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration places high priority on environmental cleanliness, public health, and safety in line with the THEMES Plus agenda, stressing that markets across the state must adhere strictly to waste management best practices.