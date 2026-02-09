Firm Launches “Black Valentine” to Redefine Celebration

Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, says it’s launching its Valentine campaign, “Black Valentine: Special Love Series”, a strategic and empathetic shift designed to redefine how Nigerians celebrate the season of love.

Vice President at Konga, Irfan Vayani, said: “Konga’s Black Valentine campaign is a direct response to this consumer insight, reframing the season as a period for self-appreciation and create a more inclusive shopping experience that resonates with both singles and those in relationships. The narrative around Valentine’s Day needs expansion.”

According to Vayani, “Love is multifaceted, and the most foundational relationship one can nurture is the one with oneself. ‘Black Valentine’ is our way of honouring every individual’s journey. It’s a campaign built on the principle that whether you’re single, coupled, or simply focused on your own growth, you deserve to celebrate your worth. We are creating a platform for people to invest in their happiness, comfort, and aspirations on their own terms.”

Beyond price incentives, the Black Valentine campaign is supported by a comprehensive omnichannel marketing drive, spanning digital advertising, social media engagement, influencer collaborations, and on-platform promotions. This integrated approach ensures extensive reach, sustained visibility, and strong conversion across Konga’s expansive customer base, which spans millions of shoppers nationwide.