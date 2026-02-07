Group Protests Relocation of NHIA Benin Office to Port Harcourt 

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

Edo First, a socio-cultural body, has condemned the relocation of the Zonal Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) from Benin to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The group said this was a deliberate affront on the people of Benin and Edo State in general.

In memo, dated February 4, 2026 and addressed to all staff, named Port Harcourt as South-south zonal headquarters rather than Benin from where it has operated for years.

The memo stated in part: “This is to inform all that the NHIA Governing Council at its first retreat in August, 2025 approved the creation of two new Departments: 1. Strategic Purchasing Department 2. Risk and Regulatory Services Department

“These Departments have been forwarded to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation for ratification. However, the Departments have commenced operational activities.”

The memo signed by Halima Y. Zakari, Director HRMD, stated further: “Furthermore, the organisational structure of the Authority now has seven Zonal Offices as follows.”

It listed the zonal offices and their headquarters as North Central Zonal Office (Ilorin); North East Zonal Office (Maiduguri); North West Zonal Office (Kano}; South East Zonal Office (Enugu); South-South Zonal Office (Port Harcourt); South West Zonal Office (Ibadan); Lagos Zonal Office (Lagos).

However, Edo First said the plot to relocate the office from Benin to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was without justification and hatched by the zonal director of South South zone.

In a statement signed by its President, Edosa Idahosa and Secretary, Ehiadolor Osakue, the group accused the zonal director of orchestrating the move for selfish reasons, citing proximity to his adopted home base of Bayelsa and his country home in Delta State.

The statement noted that the Edo State Government in her gratitude manner provided rent-free accommodation for about 20 years and a Certificate of Occupancy for a permanent site, but the zonal director, from Delta State, refused to settle in Benin, with his family and business interests based in Bayelsa State.

The zonal office, the organisation alleged, is currently suffering from neglect, self-interest, and intimidation swirling around the zonal director.

They alleged that the director was never present in the Benin office since his deployment in 2024. He is said to be in his adopted state rather than being in the zonal office thereby giving room for laxity.

The office is reportedly in disarray, with no alternative light source, no staff motivation, and weeds overgrowing the premises. His support for the relocation to Port Harcourt is purely on the basis of being closer to his Bayelsa base, the group said.

The group said a visit to the Benin Zonal Office of the health insurance body obviously will reveal the absence of leadership.

“He has virtually not appeared in office for over six months and two of the official vehicles meant for the zonal office are said to be in his Bayelsa home, with no alternative source of light, no form of motivation for other staff to work, with weeds taking over the office,” the group maintained.

The statement noted that no notable achievement has taken place in the zonal office since he was posted there. The group stated that Benin is home to numerous zonal offices and National Headquarters of many federal agencies/parastatals, emphasising that the good people of Edo State that have hosted the NHIA Zonal Office since inception are already seeing it as being shortchanged.

Edo First, therefore, called on the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, and influential Edo State personalities to investigate the matter and prevent the relocation, allegedly being pushed by the zonal director for personal gains, adding the whole issue is presently politicised.

The group accused the zonal director of soliciting support from an influential governor from the zone to back the move.

However, when journalists visited the office, staff members on ground fearing intimidation, refused to speak on the issue.