School Pupils, Nursing Mother, Others Abducted in Edo, Demand N260m Ransom

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted nine family members, including five school children, a nursing mother with her baby and two others.

The incident reportedly happened between Eko-Abeku-Iyowa Road in Evboneka community along the Benin-Akure road.

The kidnappers were said to have abducted the family on Monday, February 2, 2026, at about 5.00p.m while returning from school.

The father of the victims, who identified himself as Mr Festus Bamidele, said the abductors, however, released the nursing mother and the baby after the rain that fell that day.

He said the family knew of the incident when the nursing mother and the baby got home.

He said through the assistance of the leadership of vigilance and Mobil Police at Evboneka community three other victims, who are in pre-kindergarten classes, were rescued.

Bamidele explained that four others, who are between the ages of 11 and 26 years are still being held captive by the kidnappers.

Among those still being held by the kidnappers are his children, junior sister and a sister-in-law.

He said the kidnappers have contacted the family and are demanding the sum of N260 million ransom.

He, however, appealed to the security agencies and the state government to come to their aid by ensuring that the victims were rescued unhurt.

Bamidele also appealed to the kidnappers to kindly release the victims as the sum of N260 million is not only a huge amount but impossible for them to raise.

When contacted the Edo State Police Command confirmed the incident.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Eno Ikoedem, who confirmed the incident, said operatives of Ekiadolor Division engaged the suspects in a gun duel and successfully rescued five of the victims unhurt while four persons were whisked away.