Nigerian Artist Emmanuel Kolade Ayinuola (EmmieJazzy) Exhibits at Royal Birmingham Society of Artists

Contemporary visual artist Emmanuel Kolade Ayinuola, professionally known as EmmieJazzy, is currently exhibiting his charcoal drawing Solace at the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists (RBSA) Gallery in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Solace was selected for the RBSA Friends Exhibition 2026, a juried and curated exhibition that received over 500 submissions, from which fewer than 150 works were chosen for display. The exhibition presents a diverse range of contemporary practices across painting, sculpture, ceramics, textiles, and drawing, and runs at the RBSA Gallery until 7 February 2026.

Emmiejazzy’s work was selected by a judging panel comprising Simon Conolly RBSA (Honorary Curator), Charles Weston RBSA (Friends Coordinator), and Caroline Griffin RBSA. According to the judges, Solace stood out for its emotional depth, technical precision, and quiet psychological intensity, qualities that align with the exhibition’s emphasis on excellence and contemporary relevance.

Executed in charcoal on paper, Solace explores themes of introspection, vulnerability, and inner refuge. Through meticulous tonal layering and detailed figurative realism, the work invites viewers into a contemplative space, reflecting Emmiejazzy’s ongoing interest in emotional narrative and human resilience.

Founded in 1821, the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists is one of the UK’s longest-established artist-led institutions. The 2026 Friends Exhibition features over 125 selected artists, including Natalie Brooks (The Unnatural Struggle), Baz Chad (Coked Mackerel), David Marsh (The Beacon, Highly Commended), and Lynda White, whose work In A Bind 2, Series 1 was used as the exhibition’s promotional image.

Speaking on the exhibition, EmmieJazzy described the selection as “a meaningful professional milestone,” noting that exhibiting within a historic UK institution allows the work to engage new audiences and situate his practice within a broader international dialogue.

The RBSA Friends Exhibition 2026 is on view at the RBSA Gallery, St Paul’s Square, Birmingham, from 8 January to 7 February 2026.