FG Clarifies Mission of US Troops in Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The federal government has clarified reports surrounding the presence of United States troops in Nigeria, stressing that their deployment is limited to intelligence support and training as part of ongoing cooperation to combat terrorism and insurgency.

The clarification followed an announcement on Tuesday by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirming the deployment of a small team of American personnel to Nigeria.

Speaking in Dakar, AFRICOM Commander, General Dagvin Anderson, said the deployment was made at Nigeria’s request and was focused strictly on intelligence assistance.

“Our partnership with Nigeria is a great example of a willing and capable ally that requested unique capabilities only the United States can provide,” Anderson said.

However, the announcement sparked widespread speculation and concern over Nigeria’s sovereignty, prompting the Defence Minister, General Christopher Musa Rtd to address the issue.

In a chat with the BBC, General Musa explained that the US personnel were not combat troops but a small advisory team supporting intelligence gathering and training initiatives.

He did not disclose details regarding the size of the team, their arrival date, location, or duration of stay.

Recalled that on 25 December 2025, the US military, in collaboration with the Armed Forces of Nigeria, conducted air interdiction operations across multiple locations in the North-West and North-Central regions as part of renewed international cooperation against terrorism and violent extremism.

Despite these assurances, the latest development has reignited public debate, with some Nigerians expressing fears that foreign troop presence could undermine national sovereignty.

Reacting to the concerns, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the cooperation between Nigeria and the United States is strictly coordinated and does not compromise the country’s independence.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE Television on Wednesday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka, reaffirmed that US support in counter-terrorism efforts poses no threat to Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“What we know is that the US government and Nigerian authorities are working very closely to defeat terrorism in our country,” Morka said. “Terrorism has brought immense pain and suffering to our people, with innocent citizens killed senselessly by these violent actors.”

He added that President Bola Tinubu remains resolute in taking all necessary measures to eliminate terrorist threats and restore security across the country.

Dismissing suggestions that the collaboration amounts to foreign intervention, Morka said such concerns usually arise when host nations are excluded from decision-making processes, a situation he noted does not apply to Nigeria.

“That is not the case here,” he said. “This is a coordinated effort between the Nigerian government and the United States, with both sides fully involved in all decisions.”

According to him, any actions taken on the ground would reflect agreements jointly reached by both governments.

“Whatever is agreed

at the table is what will be implemented,” Morka added, emphasising that the priority remains the protection of Nigerian lives and the defeat of terrorist groups.