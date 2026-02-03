Court Order Ignored as Lagos Demolishes Jakande/ Ilasan Estate

Residents of the Jakande/Ilasan Low-Cost Housing Estate in Lagos, have accused the Lagos State Government of carrying out demolition activities in defiance of a valid and subsisting order of the High Court of Lagos State restraining such action.

The affected residents, who are largely low-income earners, were originally displaced from the Maroko community in Victoria Island during the late 1980s and early 1990s, amid rapid urban development under the administration of then Military Governor, Col. Raji Rasaki.

Following their displacement, the Lagos State Government, through the Committee on the Resettlement of Displaced Persons of Maroko, relocated them to the Jakande/Ilasan Low-Cost Housing Estate as a permanent resettlement scheme aimed at providing stability, dignity, and secure housing.

For more than 30 years, the residents have lived peacefully in the estate, contributing to the social and economic life of Lagos State, while meeting their civic responsibilities to the Government.

Trouble arose recently, when the State Government indicated plans to redevelop the estate as part of a proposed mega city project. While the residents say they do not oppose development, they insist that any redevelopment must comply with the law and include fair and adequate compensation.

According to the residents’ Counsel, demolition activities commenced without compensation, prompting them to approach the High Court, which granted an interim order restraining the Governor of Lagos State, the Attorney-General, and relevant agencies from demolishing the properties pending the determination of the suit.

Despite the court order, agencies including the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), the Ministry of Environment, the Environmental Sani-tation Corps, and the Office of E-GIS & Urban Development reportedly proceeded with demolition, a move the residents describe as a violation of their constitutional rights, and a threat to their dignity and livelihood.