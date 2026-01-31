Chris Okafor Denies Molestation Allegations

Ahamefula Ogbu

Renowned cleric, televangelist and General Overseer of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, Dr. Chris Okafor, has dismissed as false allegations that he molested his daughters and prayed God to kill him if he ever did.

He lamented the effect of one-sided narrative and propaganda against him by some people he said he never met in his life but have been disparaging him on social media.

Speaking with journalists yesterday, Okafor said contrary to the claims of his traducers, he has been a good and responsible father to his children whom the court granted him custody while dissolving his marriage on account of infidelity and irreconcilable differences.

“When did this issue of molesting my daughters arise? When we went to court for divorce proceedings, the court granted me custody of all the children. If there was any issue of maltreating my children, will the court still put them under my custody? When the court reviewed the case and determined that they would be under better moral obligations under me they were put under my custody and I have been a good father to them. The court didn’t want the influence of their mother’s character on them.

“That me, Chris Okafor molest my daughters? If any such thing has happened, let God kill me and let everything about me be destroyed and useless. Let me tell you, there is no way such thing would have happened and she didn’t say it in court. I will tell you all these things started happening when they heard I was getting married. Did you know my son was told that now your father is marrying again your inheritance will be troubled. You are telling a 17-year-old that his inheritance will be troubled; so the boy started keeping malice with my wife. So I picked that up by the spirit and told him that is it because they told you that your inheritance will be troubled, come, you don’t have any inheritance. Where we come from we don’t believe in inheritance, every child rises up by his strength and struggle. I did not get any inheritance from my father; the only inheritance from my father was that he blessed me the day I was leaving to Lagos that it shall be well with me. My father is still alive and my mother is still alive. My father is about 105 and my mother is about 80/81.

“I have a record of where I spoke to the one in Canada and I said Chinyere, you heard what your sister said on social media, has such thing ever happened and she said, no sir, I said have I ever touched you and she said, no sir and I said what of your sister, she said, I’m just tired. Did I do such thing and she said never.

“Their mother granted interview to Punch but never mentioned such thing and if it happened she would have mentioned it but the report is there and she didn’t mention anything like that. This is a woman that has been threatening me saying ‘I will pull you down, I will destroy you and the ministry’. If you watch from the beginning the story is that if I tell you these things you will not go to that church again, so you understand their aim.

“I said this one that told VeryDarkman what I use to do to you people before I climb the altar, I said what do I use to do to you before I climb the altar, I said moreover I use to go to church before you people and we don’t even go in the same vehicle, sometimes I have started ministering before you people come, so what is that thing, she said there is nothing and nothing like that has ever happened. I said Amarachi, you that went to VeryDarkman and they blurred your face, have I ever molested you and she said no; have I ever touched you before, she said no and I said why did you go to VeryDarkman to say I molested you and she said ‘it is past now let’s forget about it’. I said it’s past, my name? You have to go back and tell people the truth and she said no, she can’t do it. I said okay, no problem, so where are all of these coming from? She said well that is past, that she is fighting for her siblings and I said who are your siblings? I asked has such thing happened to Chinyere or Chidera and she said no and it has not happened to three of you that are from the same mother and she said she is fighting for the one that spoke on audio, that she is fighting for Precious and I said ah ah, so what happened to Precious? She said Precious said when we were all living together she came to my room one day and I touched her and she started shaking and when she started shaking I left her and that it happened only once. Now tell me, can a molester or a rapist leave a victim because the person is shaking? What sense does that make,” he queried

Okafor decried the destructive effect of online activities of bloggers who in their quest to create content would, without verification or confirmation, publish very damaging materials with little or no means of reversing the damages they cause.

To him, there is an absolute need for legislation that would hold such activities to account so that victims like him can have a level of protection which holding offenders accountable would do.

He assured that at the end of the saga, the truth would come out and people would see his innocence and see the online onslaught against him for what it is, a grand plan to extort or pull him down.

Asked about the effect on his new wife, he praised her understanding, saying she has been standing with him and encouraging him not to be distracted by the unwarranted attacks on his church and reputation.