Oil Exploration: Consultant Seeks Equal Distribution of FG Appointments Amongst Ogonis

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Ahead of resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland, a political management consultant, Joe Korka-Waadah has called for equal distribution of federal government appointments amongst the Ogoni four local governments (Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme) in Rivers State.

Korka-Waadah who appreciated President Bola Tinubu for the appointments of some of the Ogoni indigenes in strategic positions of his led government, said subsequently the appointments should be evenly distributed amongst the four LGAs.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Korka-Waadah, an Ogoni indigene expressed that every federal government appointment to Ogoni have been one sided with Gokana people taking all slots.

He accused a prominent politician in the State of nominating his alleged cronies for the appointed position.

Korka-Waadah who is also the Executive Director, Compassionate Heart Foundation of Canada said although he is not opposed to those appointees following the fact that they are all qualified but urged government to ensure equitable distribution of appointment to the four Ogoni LGAs for the sake of equity, fairness and justice.

He said: “We are here today, because something has happened that has never happened before in the history of this country and history of this State. Ogoni consists of four local governments; Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme. But the last little while, all appointments from Ogoni is been given to one particular LGA and that is Gokana.

“I am calling for even distribution of Federal appointments among the Ogonis because the federal government is not even aware of this. Someone must have submitted those names to the presidency and so the understanding of the federal government I should believe is that these positions are evenly distributed amongst the Ogoni people as a way of soft landing for their resumption of oil exploration.

Responding to questions from the Journalists, the political consultant called for total exoneration of an environmental activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, eight others and other Ogonis who he said were unjustly executed rather than grating them pardon for a crime they never committed which he said is unacceptable.