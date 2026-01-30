Insecurity: Afenifere Urges Governors to Build Rail Lines, Strengthen Amotekun

Fidelis David in Akure





Afenifere has called on governors of the South-West to embark on a regional rail line project linking Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti States, as part of efforts to boost economic integration and strengthen security across the region.

The group said the rail network could be extended to Kwara, Kogi, Edo and Delta States in collaboration with the governments of those states.

This position was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of Afenifere’s caucus and general meeting held at the Akure residence of its National Leader, Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti.

According to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, “The body also called on these governors to come up with a rail line project that will link the capitals of Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti states. The rail-line and effective security corridor can be extended to Kwara, Kogi, Edo and Delta states as well.”

Beyond infrastructure, the organisation expressed deep concern over the worsening insecurity in the South-West and other parts of the country, warning that banditry and kidnapping had become almost a daily occurrence.

“Afenifere is very concerned that banditry and kidnapping are now so rampant that they are occurring in the South West almost on a daily basis. This is unacceptable,” the communiqué stated.

The group urged state governments and security agencies to take urgent and decisive steps to address the situation, while reiterating its call for the strengthening of the regional security outfit, Amotekun.

“We call on state governors in the South-West to empower the security outfit Amotekun. We also appeal to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the state governments to expedite action on the much-vaunted state police,” it said.

The group also sympathised with Oba Olu Falae, the Oluabo of Ilu-Abo in North Local Government, the people of Ilu-Abo and the Ondo State Government over a recent terrorist attack in the community.

“Expressing serious concerns over acts of terrorism occurring in various parts of Yorubaland, participants called for urgent actions to put a stop to the unfortunate incidents,” the communiqué stressed.

On the new tax regime introduced by the federal government, Afenifere said although the policy was intended to relieve low-income earners, its current structure might end up worsening their burden.

“Note was taken that the intention of the government with the tax laws is to relieve low-income earners of financial burdens, but the way it is presently structured, low-income earners are likely to be at the receiving end,” the group said.

It therefore appealed for an upward review of the N800,000 income threshold to allow more Nigerians benefit from tax reliefs.