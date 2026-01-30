Customs Generates N454.62m Revenue in Ogun Area 1 Command, Seizes N4bn Contraband

James Sowole in Abeokuta





The Ogun Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS), said it recorded a boost in its revenue generation in 2025 raking in N454.62 million.

The amount was 47 per cent higher than the N275.8m collected in 2024 just as the command seized contraband worths N4bn.

The Area 1 Comptroller. Mr. Oladapo Afeni, disclosed these figures on Thursday at a news briefing where he highlighted the command’s operational achievements for 2025 and the early gains recorded in 2026.

Afeni added the command has continued the upward trend in its activities in 2026, generating N106 million between January 1 and January 28, 2026.

He said the 2026 figure represented an 84.3 per cent increase compared with the revenue generated in the same period in 2025.

Afeni attributed the performance to the diligence of officers, cooperation of compliant traders, baggage assessment collections and proceeds from auctioned seized petroleum products.

The comptroller said the command’s anti-smuggling operations, recorded about 497 seizures in 2025 through intelligence-driven operations and inter-agency collaboration.

The comptroller listed items seized from smugglers to include 22,725 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 2,669 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit, 2,128 cartridges, 13,332 parcels of cannabis sativa, used clothing, foreign used vehicles and tractors, tyres, vegetable oil, tomato paste, sugar, insecticides, spaghetti, explosives, firearms, heroin and motorcycles used as means of conveyance of the items.

He said the total duty paid value of seizures in 2025 stood at N4.03 billion, compared with N1.7 billion recorded in the previous year, representing an increase of about N2.3 billion.

He said, “These achievements are a testament to the commitment of our officers to combating smuggling activities, protecting the economy and safeguarding the well-being of society.”

Speaking on the 2026 operations, Ayeni said the command has already intercepted 1,042 bags of smuggled rice, 3,738 parcels of cannabis sativa, 780 used tyres, locally made rifles, cartridges, 473 kegs of PMS, used vehicles, suspected unregistered pharmaceutical products, and traditional carvings suspected to be antiquities.

He noted the duty paid value of the seizures made between January 1 and January 29, 2026, was N721.45 million.

Afeni also raised concern over the rising seizures of arms, ammunition and narcotics, warning that such items, if allowed into circulation, could worsen insecurity.

He stressed that arms and ammunitions are on the absolute prohibition list of the Nigeria Customs Common External Tariff.

The seized cannabis sativa were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, arms and ammunition to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons while unfit pharmaceutical products, were handed over to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The comptroller expressed displeasure on incessant attacks on customs officers in border area, particularly Okokun Border area by suspected smugglers, with operational vehicles damaged.

He called on traditional rulers, community leaders and youths to shun smuggling, especially trafficking in narcotics and arms, and urged the public to provide credible intelligence to support customs operations.

He said, “Attacking our officers will not deter the command from performing its legitimate duties. Such actions will no longer be tolerated.”

The controller commended the Comptroller-General of Customs and the officers and men of the command for their professionalism and dedication, assuring that the command would remain resolute in revenue generation, trade facilitation and the fight against smuggling in 2026.

While receiving illegal arms and ammunition the Director General of National centre for the control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), and former Commissioner of Police, Ogun Police Command, Mr. Abiodun Alamutu commended the strength of men of Customs Services, highlighting the importance continued synergy to combat smuggling activities.

He assured that all intercepted fire arms and ammunition would be documented accordingly.

Similarly, while receiving the cannabis, and other narcotics items, the Commander NDLEA, Idiroko Command, Mr. Ekundayo Williams said that fighting against illicit drugs and substance is not limited to the NDLEA alone, but a collaborative effort of other security agents would enhance the fight.

He commended Area 1 officers for their diligence, adding that all received items would be documented.