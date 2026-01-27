Australian Open Alters Schedule over Extreme Heat

The Australian Open has altered its schedule for the second time in four days because of extreme heat, with temperatures expected to reach 42C in Melbourne today (Tuesday).

The start of the wheelchair events, featuring British defending champions, Alfie Hewett, Gordon Reid and Andy Lapthorne, have been postponed until Wednesday while play on the outside courts, where the junior matches are taking place, has been moved forward to 09:00 local time (22:00 GMT).

The four singles quarter-finals – which include world number ones Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka – and various doubles matches will take place on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena, both of which have retractable roofs and air-conditioning systems which allow play to continue in cooler conditions.

Tournament organisers have not stated whether the roofs will be closed at the beginning of the day’s play.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe heat warning across the state of Victoria.

Matches were suspended on Saturday as temperatures climbed towards 40C and the heat scale hit its maximum of five, with play halted on the outside courts for five hours and action on the show courts continuing indoors.

The scale measures four factors – radiant heat (or the strength of the sun), air temperature in the shade, relative humidity, and wind speed.