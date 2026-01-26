NDLEA Nabs Brazilian Woman with N3bn Heroin at Abuja Airport, Seizes Explosives, Drugs Nationwide

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recorded a major breakthrough in its nationwide anti-narcotics operations with the arrest of a Brazilian national carrying heroin worth over ₦3 billion at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The suspect, Ms. Ingrid Rosa Benevides, a 30-year-old private security officer from Brazil, was apprehended last Friday, January, shortly after arriving in Nigeria aboard Qatar Airways flight QR1431.

NDLEA operatives acted on credible intelligence, leading to a thorough search of her checked-in luggage.

During the search, officers discovered 21 factory-sealed packets of Brazilian coffee concealed in two suitcases. Further examination revealed that the coffee packs contained 30.09 kilogrammes of white heroin, which later tested positive, making it the largest single heroin seizure ever recorded at the Abuja airport.

NDLEA estimated the street value of the illicit drug at over ₦3 billion. In her preliminary statement, the suspect claimed she travelled to Nigeria under the guise of a holiday.

At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, NDLEA operatives last Tuesday intercepted two outbound passengers, Adediran Adedoyin and Afatakpa Ochuko, who were en route to Istanbul, Turkey, aboard a Turkish Airlines flight.

A search of their luggage uncovered 3,990 pills of tapentadol (250mg) and tramaking (225mg) hidden inside food items.

In a separate operation, officers of the NDLEA Marine Command intercepted a wooden boat carrying 1,848 kilogrammes of Ghana Loud cannabis packaged in 44 jumbo bags at Jakande Beach, Lekki, Lagos, in the early hours of last Thursday.

The consignment had reportedly just arrived from Ghana when NDLEA operatives stormed the area around 1 a.m. and seized both the drugs and the boat.

The agency also disrupted a potentially dangerous operation involving explosives. Two suspects, Aminu Ali Baba (20) and Abdulrasheed Abubakar (28), were arrested last Friday in connection with two bags containing 140 packets of explosives destined for Kano and Kaduna states.

The explosives were intercepted inside a commercial bus along the Kaduna–Zaria highway, while follow-up operations led to the suspects’ arrests in Kano and Kaduna respectively.

In Kaduna State, an intelligence-led raid at Kwangila, Zaria Local Government Area, resulted in the arrest of Fatima Ibrahim (42) and Adejimoh Ismaila (44) with 120 kilogrammes of skunk cannabis recovered.

As part of efforts to cut off drug supplies to terrorist networks, NDLEA operatives in Borno State intercepted 179,590 pills of tramadol and diazepam concealed in sacks of charcoal and animal feed last Wednesday.

The drugs were being transported from Potiskum, Yobe State, to Maiduguri. A follow-up operation led to the arrest of the owner, Rabiu Imam (32).

In Kwara and Niger states, a female suspect, Mrs. Eze Chioma, was arrested in Mokwa, Niger State, following the interception of 78,500 tramadol pills at Bode Saadu, Kwara State, inside a truck from Lagos.

Investigations revealed that her husband is currently remanded in prison for a similar drug trafficking offence.

In Ekiti State, NDLEA operatives arrested 72-year-old Afolalu Joseph and Abu Bunmi (alias “Go Slow”), 45, for drug dealing, recovering a total of 62 kilogrammes of skunk from their residences in Ilawe-Ekiti.

Meanwhile, a village head, Chief James Abamu, and another suspect, Aboy Abamu, were taken into custody in Edo State after a joint operation with soldiers of the Nigerian Army’s 4 Brigade, Benin City.

The operation led to the recovery of 681 kilogrammes of skunk and 181 kilogrammes of cannabis seeds at Lagos Camp, Ilushi, in Esan South-East Local Government Area.

Additional arrests were made across Kano, Oyo, Benue, FCT, Lagos, Delta, and Ondo states, with seizures including pentazocine injections, skuchies mixtures, tramadol pills, codeine syrup, and over 1,500 kilograms of skunk cannabis.

Beyond enforcement, NDLEA sustained its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, conducting sensitisation programmes in schools, worship centres and communities across several states, including Taraba, Osun, Imo, Benue and Katsina.

Commending the officers involved, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd.), praised the professionalism and operational efficiency displayed by commands nationwide.

He urged officers to sustain the momentum in both drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.