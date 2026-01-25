Malami Raises Safety Concerns in DSS Custody, Alleges Blockage of Access to Legal Defence

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The detained former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has raised the alarm over what he described as unlawful detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) and their blatant refusal to meet his legal team to open a defence.

In a statement by his media aide, Bello Muhammed Doka, Malami stated that the DSS rearrested him after he met the bail conditions set by the court, on allegations of interim asset forfeiture.

According to him, it is worrisome and an abuse of his constitutional rights that his arrest precedes investigations, which negates constitutional provisions.

“We have raised the alarm over his detention by DSS for over five days without allowing him to meet his legal team and the release of his international passport, which is part of the bail conditions.”

Doka further said that his detention by the DSS without access to his legal team, which occurred only on Friday, clearly indicated that they used the same pattern the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) used to deny him speedy justice and the bail already granted by a competent court.

He urged DSS to discontinue their blockage of Malami’s access to his legal team and release the required documents to enable him to open his defence.

“We know they are a responsible organisation that believes in the rule of law and also believes in the just administration of justice; therefore, we expect them to apply that in the case of Malami.”

The former AGF noted that obstruction of justice amounted to infringements of his human rights and his right to a free and fair hearing.