Don’t Make Yourselves Enemies by Lying against Otti, Abia Leaders Warn Ex-govs

*Vow to re-elect gov in 2027

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Stakeholders from the four clans of Ikwuano local government area in Abia State have resolved to reelect Governor Alex Otti for a second term in 2027, saying doing otherwise would retard the development of the state.

The stakeholders, who passed the resolution, backed up with a vote of confidence on the governor during a meeting at Isiala Oboro headquarters of the Council, warned ex-Governors Orji Uzor Kalu, Theodore Ahamefule Orji, and Okezie Ikpeazu to stop spreading falsehoods about Otti’s performance, stressing that by doing so, they could be making themselves enemies of the public.

The stakeholders included Adolphus Okebugwu (Ariam clan), Friday Eluwa (Oboro clan), Dr. Okezie Chukwuemeka (Ibere clan), Emetu Emmanuel Chikezie (Oloko clan), representative of women group, Mercy Alamba, and youth representative, Innocent Eleogu.

Others were representative of the National Union of Local Government Employees, Ikwuano chapter, Iroabuchi Chukwuemeka and Christopher Elogu.

In their separate speeches, they said Otti has transformed Abia through his infrastructure revolution across the state and Ikwuano in particular.

They listed projects being handled by the Otti administration in Ikwuano to include the Umuahia – Ikot Ekpene – Uyo highway, Ehim bridge, Ariam Uskaka ring-road, Ibere – Okporoenyi road, reconstruction of Iberenta gully erosion, internal access roads, building of night markets and houses for the vulnerable.

They berated the former governors Kalu, Orji and Ikpeazu, who not only recently met and resolved to unite to unseat Otti in 2027, but was portraying the governor as not performing, with Orji Uzor Kalu claiming that Otti was only repainting roads.

For these projects and more, the stakeholders said they have every reason to support Otti, “because he has done more than enough” for Ikwuano.

According to the stakeholders, if the former governors had fixed Abia during their era, Abia would not have been in the sorry state Otti met in 2023.

They maintained that Otti has proved to be the only intentional leader who had the vision and plan to develop Abia, going by his achievements.