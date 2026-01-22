Kekere-Ekun, Fagbemi, Fashola Seek Stronger Court Administration

• Want delegation of procedural matters to registrars

Stakeholders in the justice sector has advocated far-reaching reforms towards efficient court administration in the country.

The stakeholders which included the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, spoke on Wednesday, in Abuja, at the 2026 Strategic Retreat of the Committee of Chief Registrars of Nigeria.

The retreat has as theme, “Strengthening Court Administration, Financial Accountability and Staff Well-Being for a More Effective Judiciary in Nigeria.”

Speaking at the occasion, the CJN described court administration as “governance in action,” stressing that weak administration leads to delayed justice, eroded public confidence and reduced institutional effectiveness.

According to Kekere-Ekun, the judiciary’s credibility depends not only on sound judgments but also on transparent processes, prudent financial management and the wellbeing of judicial staff.

“Our courts are the heartbeat of the justice system. Where accountability is absent, public confidence erodes; and where the wellbeing of judicial staff is neglected, institutional effectiveness is compromised”, she said.

Emphasized that financial accountability is both a statutory and moral obligation essential to safeguarding judicial independence, Kekere-Ekun stated that Chief Registrars occupy a position of profound responsibility as custodians of records and stewards of judicial resources.

Meanwhile, the CJN urged greater adoption of technology, including digital tools and judicial automation, to improve efficiency, transparency and access to justice, adding that technology, when properly deployed, should be seen not as a disruption but as an enabler of judicial excellence.

Chairman of the retreat, Lateef Fagbemi, in his remarks, observed that the gathering came at a defining moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey, when citizens are demanding faster justice delivery, stronger accountability and modern governance.

Fagbemi described Chief Registrars as the “institutional backbone” of the judiciary, noting that they serve as the first point of contact for court users and play a decisive role in shaping public perception of the justice system.

“Where the registry falters, the administration of justice is inevitably impeded,” he said, adding that registrars stand at the intersection between constitutional ideals and the lived experience of Nigerians seeking justice.

The AGF stressed the need for continuous professional development, citing the rapid evolution of court administration through electronic filing, digital case management, financial technology and data security.

He warned that failure to adapt could lead to professional obsolescence.

Meanwhile, the AGF called for consideration of expanded procedural authority for Nigerian registrars, drawing examples from other common law jurisdictions where registrars handle certain procedural decisions to ease judges’ workload and accelerate justice delivery.

“It is instructive that in other common law jurisdictions, registrars have been empowered with substantial procedural authority to accelerate justice delivery.

In the UK, registrars can refuse non-compliant documents and make procedural decisions on time limits without oral hearings.

“Canadian registrars can extend time limits and excuse procedural non-compliance. American court clerks enter default judgments in uncontested matters.

“Within our constitutional framework, we must consider how Nigerian registrars can be similarly empowered to handle procedural matters decisively, allowing judges to focus on substantive legal questions”, he said.

Similarly, the keynote speaker, former works minister and former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, called for a complete “overhaul” of the Supreme Court Act, because according to him the law is silent on delegated judicial powers, indifferent to clear accountability structure and has no provision of digital registry or case management responsibilities.

“My Noble Lords, Distinguished Registrars, it is not uncommon to have our Chief Registrars and Registrars appointed, by way of promotion, as judges…it will facilitate the work of the judges and justices, and it will also provide professional grooming for them in the event of formal judicial elevation”, he said.

While advocating for the need to begin the evaluation of the cost of judicial time and the role of the registrar in order to ascertain the financial implications of judicial time that is spent on each case that is decided, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, lamented the lengthy time (an average of 15 years for cases to traverse the three levels of the judiciary hierarchy in Nigeria).

Fashola however, urged for the creation of enabling environment for registrars to be effective in administering the courts.