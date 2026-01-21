ICBA Condemns WHO’s 2025 Global Report on Sugar-sweetened Beverage Taxes

Oriarehu Bonny

The International Council of Beverages Associations (ICBA) has condemned the 2025 Global Report by the World Health Organization on Sugar-Sweetened Beverage (SSB) Taxes on governments to strengthen taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and alcohol significantly.

According to the Executive Director, ICBA, Katherine Loatman, the association is disappointed in WHO’s approach of continuing to downplay proven sugar reduction measures such as reformulation and smaller portion sizes, in favour of making unproven claims about taxes, with more than a decade of global evidence showing that beverage taxes have not reduced obesity or improved health outcomes.

Loatman stated that the association shares the goal of accelerating progress to reduce non-communicable diseases but believes that governments should focus on cost-effective actions backed by strong evidence.

“It is disappointing to see WHO continue to downplay proven sugar reduction measures such as reformulation and smaller portion sizes in favour of making unproven claims about taxes, which make daily life more expensive and do not help consumers achieve balanced diets. More than a decade of global evidence shows that beverage taxes have not reduced obesity or improved health outcomes. The WHO itself has repeatedly concluded that such taxes are not “Best Buy” policies, meaning taxation is not among the most effective measures to address these complex issues,” she said.

She added that the beverage industry will continue to advance collaborative, innovative solutions, such as broadening access to low- and no-sugar beverage options, supporting transparent labelling, and upholding the highest standards for responsible marketing.