First Tender Your Formal Resignation, You’re Free to Go, Kano NNPP Tells Yusuf

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano, has given Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf the green light to leave the party if he was not interested in continuing on its platform.

In a press conference in Kano, yesterday, the State Chairman of the party, Senator Elmasud Doguwa, urged the governor to tender his formal resignation if he felt he could no longer serve the people of Kano in the party.

Doguwa told the governor to ensure that he notified the legally recognised NNPP of his resignation from the party before defecting to any other party.

The NNPP bold move came amidst speculation about Yusuf’s move to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his words: “Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is still a bonafide member of the NNPP that has a basket with fruits as its logo. Lastly, I want to reaffirm that Abba Kabir Yusuf is still a member of the NNPP and we owe him respect.

“But if he wants to leave, he has the legal right to leave, but he has to formally tender his resignation to the party, which we are yet to receive formally.

“We are still waiting for his formal resignation from our party. To be a member of any political party is an individual decision. If he decided to leave the party, it’s his choice but he has to do that according to the rules and regulations to the party.”

Doguwa further explained that with the current judgements issued by three courts so far, if he decided to ignore tendering his resignation through the bonafide NNPP, it will not go without consequences for him in the furure as he joins another party and the final judgement from Supreme Court comes in their favour.

“Hence, governor Abba should tender his resignation through us because he knows we are the bonafide owners of the NNPP today based on the judgement of the court. We are calling on INEC to respect the judgements of all the courts that were delivered last year on this issue,” he declared.