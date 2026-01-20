PDP: Court Dismisses Anyanwu’s Suit Seeking Recognition as National Secretary 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Mohammed Umar of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday dismissed the suit on the authentic National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The judge dismissed the suit after it was withdrawn by the former National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Anyanwu had last year instituted a suit at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, seeking validation as the authentic National Secretary of the PDP.

He had predicated his action on the decision of the party to recognize Mr Udeh‑Okoye, who had replaced him as national secretary.

Anyanwu had resigned his position as national secretary to contest the 2023 governorship election in Imo State.

After losing the poll, Anyanwu attempted to return to his position but was greeted with stiff opposition.

Besides, a Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal in Enugu had in their respective judgments in 2024 sacked Anyanwu as secretary and affirmed Udeh-Okoye.

But the apex court in its own decision set aside the judgment of the lower courts on the grounds that they ought not to have dabbled into the issue of secretaryship, which was an internal affairs of political parties.

Based on the judgment of the apex court, Anyanwu had brought an application before the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking to amend the originating process to correct the issue for determination.

In granting the application, trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, on May 19, slammed a fine of N150,000 against Anyanwu for stalling the court’s judgment.

But before Justice Ekwo could conclude, the matter was transferred to Justice Mohammed Umar for determination.

At the last proceedings on November 5, last year, Umar again granted Anyanwu’s request to amend his originating summons but not without a fine of N30,000.

The award was in favour of all the respondents in the suit which included INEC, former National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagum; PDP, Udeh-Okoye, former National Vice-Chairman, PDP South-east, Ali Odela and former Deputy National Secretary of the party, Setonji Koshoedo.

He subsequently adjourned till January 20, for hearing.

When the matter came up on Tuesday Anyanwu, through his lawyer, K. C. Njemanze (SAN), informed the court that he intends to withdraw the suit having been overtaken by events.

He explained that as at today when the matter came up, Anyanwu is no longer the National Secretary as his tenure expired in November, last year.

While blaming the situation on the judicial process in the country, he urged the court to strike out the suit in order not to waste the precious time of the court.

However, following submissions of lawyers representing the respondents, the judge dismissed the suit, adding that parties have already joined issues.

Justice Umar however declined to award cost.