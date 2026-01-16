Super Falcons to Open WAFCON Defence against Zambia, Egypt
Super Falcons will begin their quest for a record-extending 11th WAFCON crown in a first round group that has Zambia, Egypt and Malawi.
They will be based in Casablanca, Morocco, and this followed Thursday’s draw in Rabat here.
The tournament, which will be staged in three Moroccan cities between March 17 and April 3, 2026, will also serve as a qualifier for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.
Hosts Morocco head Group A alongside Algeria, Senegal and Kenya, while Group B is headed by South Africa and will have Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Tanzania. Group D has Ghana, Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde.
Group A
Morocco
Algeria
Senegal
Kenya
Group B
South Africa
Cote d’Ivoire
Burkina Faso
Tanzania
Group C
Nigeria
Zambia
Egypt
Malawi
Group D
Ghana
Cameroon
Mali
Cape Verde
*Rabat (two venues), Casablanca and Fès to host matches
*Group C, headed by Nigeria, to play in Casablanca
*All 4 semi-finalists qualify directly to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Brazil