Super Falcons to Open WAFCON Defence against Zambia, Egypt

Super Falcons will begin their quest for a record-extending 11th WAFCON crown in a first round group that has Zambia, Egypt and Malawi.

They will be based in Casablanca, Morocco, and this followed Thursday’s draw in Rabat here.

The tournament, which will be staged in three Moroccan cities between March 17 and April 3, 2026, will also serve as a qualifier for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Hosts Morocco head Group A alongside Algeria, Senegal and Kenya, while Group B is headed by South Africa and will have Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Tanzania. Group D has Ghana, Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde.

Group A

Morocco

Algeria

Senegal

Kenya

Group B

South Africa

Cote d’Ivoire

Burkina Faso

Tanzania

Group C

Nigeria

Zambia

Egypt

Malawi

Group D

Ghana

Cameroon

Mali

Cape Verde

*Rabat (two venues), Casablanca and Fès to host matches

*Group C, headed by Nigeria, to play in Casablanca

*All 4 semi-finalists qualify directly to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Brazil