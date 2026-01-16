Morocco v Senegal AFCON 2025 Final Live on SuperSport

To also broadcast live Nigeria, Egypt bronze match on Saturday

Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 title campaign ended on Wednesday night after a 4–2 penalty shootout loss to hosts Morocco in the semi-finals. Senegal earlier booked their place in Sunday’s final with a 1–0 win over Egypt in Tangier.

Nigeria and Egypt will contest the third-place playoff while Morocco face Senegal in the Final on Sunday. Both games will be live on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv.

Despite Nigeria arriving as one of the tournament’s most prolific sides, the Super Eagles were restricted to limited attacking opportunities as Morocco controlled large spells of the contest. Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali made one save in the shootout, but misses from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi proved decisive.

Earlier on Wednesday, Senegal secured their place in the final with a 1–0 victory over Egypt in Tangier. The AFCON 2021 champions struck first through Sadio Mané before Egypt responded, but a late Senegalese goal settled the encounter and ended Mohamed Salah’s hopes of adding a second AFCON title.