Defence, Interior Must Act As One to Fix Nigeria’s Security Gaps, Says Musa

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), has called for deeper synergy between the Ministries of Defence and Interior, saying Nigeria’s internal security challenges can only be effectively tackled through seamless collaboration and shared responsibility.

Musa made the call on Friday in Abuja during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, where both ministers pledged to strengthen inter-ministerial cooperation to address evolving security threats.

He described the two ministries as “two sides of the same national security coin”, noting that the distinction between internal and external security had become increasingly blurred by asymmetric threats such as terrorism, insurgency, banditry and cross-border crimes.

According to Musa, no single agency or ministry can address these challenges in isolation, stressing the need for intelligence-driven, whole-of-government responses.

“The line between internal and external security is no longer clear. These threats require synergy, intelligence sharing and coordinated operations if we are to succeed,” he said.

The defence minister emphasised the importance of stronger intelligence collaboration, proposing the strengthening of a joint intelligence fusion framework between the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and interior agencies such as the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

He also advocated the use of secure technology platforms for real-time information sharing, regular joint simulations and tabletop exercises, and clear protocols for joint operations to reduce friction and maximise resources.

Musa assured Tunji-Ojo that the Ministry of Defence would continue to support capacity-building for internal security agencies through specialised training in counterterrorism, intelligence gathering and crisis response, as well as logistical and technical support where required.

In his response, Tunji-Ojo agreed that weak internal security architecture inevitably overstretched the military, noting that effective internal security agencies would enable the armed forces to focus on their core defence mandate.

“Our national security architecture stands on a tripod of intelligence, internal security and defence. If one leg is weak, the entire structure is threatened,” he said.

The interior minister warned against rivalry and territorialism among security institutions, stressing that Nigerians were more concerned about safety and performance than ministerial boundaries.

He identified border security as a critical area for collaboration, particularly through the NIS, adding that no country could guarantee the safety of its citizens without securing its borders.

Tunji-Ojo also clarified the role of the NSCDC, saying the corps was not meant to be a “police version 2.0” but a specialised agency focused on protecting critical national assets such as schools, oil and gas facilities, solid minerals, telecommunications and power infrastructure.

He described attacks on such assets as acts of “economic terrorism”, noting that effective protection required military-grade training and close cooperation with the armed forces.

Both ministers underscored the importance of integrated data management, stressing that Interior Ministry databases should serve as critical inputs for defence planning and national security decision-making.

They further agreed on the activation of an inter-ministerial technical committee to meet regularly, review progress, address bottlenecks and institutionalise cooperation at both strategic and operational levels.

Musa and Tunji-Ojo expressed confidence that sustained collaboration between their ministries would enhance national security, improve public confidence and deliver a safer Nigeria.

“Working together is the only way Nigeria can win,” they said. (NAN)