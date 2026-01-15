Four Wike’s Loyalists in Rivers Assembly Reject Impeachment Moves Against Fubara

• Seek caution in action against gov, deputy

•Monarchs begin process for lasting solution

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Barely 24 hours after two members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, rescinded their positions on the impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu, another two lawmakers have toed the same path, appealing to their colleagues to withdraw the process.

The 27 lawmakers of the assembly led by the Speaker, Martins Amaehwule, had on January 8, 2025 adopted an impeachment notice against Fubara and his deputy, over alleged misappropriation of state funds.

The motion was sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, and another member, mandating an investigation into the governor’s financial and administrative actions.

A few days after the Speaker directed that the impeachment notice should be served on the governor and his deputy, two of the lawmakers, the Minority Leader, Sylvanus Nwankwo, representing Omuma State Constituency, and Peter Abbey of Degema State Constituency, kicked against the process.

The duo attributed their position to appeals from respected political figures both within and outside the state, who advised the assembly to pursue peaceful and constructive means of resolving the crisis rather than pressing ahead with impeachment proceedings.

However, yesterday, two more lawmakers, mainly females, publicly stood down and appealed to their colleagues to also withdraw the process.

The lawmakers, Barile Nwakoh, who represents Khana Constituency I, and Emilia Amadi of Obio/Akpor Constituency II (Wike’s LGA), called for caution and dialogue and cautioned that pursuing impeachment could further heighten political tension in the state and distract from governance and legislative responsibilities.

They urged their colleagues to embrace dialogue, reconciliation and constitutional restraint in resolving the ongoing political disagreements.

Nwakoh reportedly stressed that the stability of Rivers State should remain paramount, noting that impeachment was a grave constitutional step that should only be considered as a last resort and not as a tool for deepening political divisions.

She also called on lawmakers to reflect on the broader implications of their actions on governance, security and public confidence in democratic institutions.

Amadi, on her part, sued for calm and unity within the House, arguing that the interests of Rivers people would be better served through cooperation between the executive and legislative arms of government.

She emphasised the need for lawmakers to prioritise peace and development over prolonged political confrontation.

With the current development, 23 lawmakers, including the Speaker, Amaewhule, were yet to review their stand on the impeachment.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers have set up a 9-man committee over the protracted political situation in the state.

In a press release by Chairmen of the Council, His Majesty, Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo, yesterday, identified His Majesty, (Dr.) Suanu Baridam, as Chairman and His Majesty, Nwachukwu Nnam Obi as co-Chairman.

The monarch explained that the committee was expected to interface with relevant stakeholders with a view to proffering sustainable and enduring solutions to peace in the State.

“The Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers has set up a 9-Man Committee to mediate in the protracted political situation in the state. The Committee which has His Majesty, (Dr.) Suanu T. Y. Baridam, as Chairman and His Majesty, Eze Barr. Nwachukwu Nnam Obi, as Co-Chairman.

“Other members of the Committee include, His Majesty, Eze Uchechukwu Isaiah-Elikwu, His Majesty, Eze Leslie Eke, His Majesty Dr. Samuel Amaechi, His Majesty Dr. Felix Otuwarikpo, His Majesty, Eze Barr. Onyekachi Amaonwu, HRH King Agolia Aboko and HRH Eze Nwankwo Nwankwo, with Barr. Darlington Owiriwa as Secretary.

“In view of the sensitive nature of the issues before the public, we appeal to supporters of all factions, social media enthusiasts and the general public to moderate their comments in order not to escalate the situation.”

The monarch who is the Eze Oha Apara IV, Apara Kingdom, urged citizens of the state and other external bodies to refrain from acts likely to cause a breach of the peace in the State.