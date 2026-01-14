Taiwo Oyedele: I’m Receiving Death Threats Over Tax Reform Implementation

• Tax reforms vital for sustainable development, says Sani

Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, yesterday, raised the alarm over threats to his life following the implementation of far-reaching tax reforms.

That was as Vice President Kashim Shettima charged Nigerian public servants to embrace selflessness, discipline, and excellence as the surest path to building enduring legacies in governance. Shettima stressed that true service required sacrifice, consistency, and strong character.

They both spoke in Abuja at a governance colloquium organised to mark the 50th birthday of Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, and Head of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU), Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman.

Trying to douse tension over the new tax laws, Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, called on Nigerians to support the tax reform laws introduced by President Bola Tinubu, describing the reform as critical for sustainable national development. He spoke yesterday in Kaduna.

Yesterday’s disclosure by Oyedele underscored risks associated with structural reforms in Nigeria.

Oyedele said tax reforms were particularly difficult because they touched vested interests, compounded by low trust in government, weak tax culture, and limited visibility of fiscal exchange.

“Reforms are hard, and tax reforms are even harder. You need courage. I receive threats simply for trying to fix a broken system,” he said, adding that Nigeria’s tax revenues remaid abysmally low compared to peer countries, making reforms inevitable.

He urged Nigerians who understood and supported reforms to speak up, warning that silence allows negative narratives to dominate public discourse.

The federal government commenced the implementation of the new tax laws on January 1, 2026, with the simultaneous commencement of four far-reaching statutes – the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Act 2025, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Act 2025.

Speaking at the colloquium, Shettima stated that the most enduring legacies in public service were those built through resilience, quiet dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence, rather than the pursuit of applause or spectacle.

“If we are to raise more generations of Nigerians ready to lead with purpose, to deliver with excellence and to serve with courage, we must remember this truth: intention without the willingness to pay the price of service remains wishful thinking,” Shettima said.

Eulogising Bala-Usman, Shettima described her as a symbol of possibility, not only for young women from northern Nigeria, but for the nation at large.

He said her influence in public service was earned through deliberate choices, institutional strengthening, and the disciplined discharge of responsibility.

“There is no doubt that Hadiza’s place in our public service history is secure. It was not built on spectacle, nor did it rely on applause. What she has become is the product of decisions taken quietly, responsibilities carried fully, and institutions strengthened with care,” he stated.

The vice president stated that Bala-Usman’s rise in public service was neither accidental nor incidental, but sustained by courage and fidelity to the demanding work of nation-building.

He added that her journey provided proof to young women still searching for validation that ambition and excellence were permitted.

Shettima said, “What has not been noted enough is that she emerged from a part of the country where many young women still search for proof that ambition such as hers is allowed.

“Her journey required courage, and that is why she has become that proof.”

He prayed that Bala-Usman’s example would continue to inspire Nigerians who believed that service, when done well, could ennoble a nation.

In his remarks, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, also paid glowing tribute to the celebrant, describing her 50th birthday as a milestone celebrating a life of purpose, sacrifice, and commitment to good governance.

Akume said Bala-Usman’s career reflected dedication, discipline, courage, and patriotic zeal. He stated that her leadership at the CDCU had strengthened governance delivery, improved inter-ministerial coordination, and reinforced a culture of accountability and results in line with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The SGF said, “As Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination and Head of the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit, you have distinguished yourself through intellectual rigour, strategic foresight, and uncommon passion for translating policy intent into measurable outcomes.”

In an emotional response, Bala-Usman expressed gratitude to the vice president, senior government officials, family, friends, and colleagues, and said she was deeply humbled by the honour.

She said she never desired public attention and was initially reluctant about the colloquium, but was moved by the show of support across generations and sectors.

Bala-Usman said, “I am truly humbled today. I don’t like celebrating myself, but listening to all that has been said has touched me deeply.

“I am grateful to my family, friends, colleagues and the many young people who look up to me.”

She recalled the influence of her late father and the support she received throughout her career.

The colloquium also featured a panel discussion on governance, reforms and service delivery.

Speaking during the panel session, Deputy Governor, Economic Policy Directorate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi (Dattijo), said the reforms implemented in the last two years were the deepest and most far-reaching in decades, tackling structural issues that had constrained Nigeria’s growth.

Abdullahi said the removal of foreign exchange and fuel subsidies, though painful in the short term, had begun to yield macroeconomic improvements, including balance of payments and current account surpluses, as well as growing external reserves.

According to him, reforms often fail not due to weak intentions but because of poor coordination and the inability to translate vision into durable institutions capable of withstanding political cycles and public anxiety.

The keynote address was delivered by former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr. Joe Abah, who emphasised institutional integrity, transparency and process reforms as essential pillars of sustainable governance.

The event underscored a central message echoed by speakers: that enduring legacies in public service were built through courage, selflessness, and the painstaking work of strengthening institutions for the long-term good of the nation.

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, called on Nigerians to support the tax reform laws introduced by Tinubu, describing the reform as critical to sustainable national development.

The governor made the call yesterday in Kaduna at a sensitisation summit organised by the Arewa Think Tank (ATT).

He was represented at the event by Executive Chairman of Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS), Jerry Adams.

Speaking at the summit, themed, “The Benefits of the Renewed Hope Tax Reform Laws,” Sani said the reforms were designed to streamline Nigeria’s numerous revenue sources into nine clearly defined and harmonised revenue lines.

According to him, this would simplify tax compliance, reduce confusion, and significantly improve the ease of doing business, particularly for youth-led enterprises and small businesses.

Addressing youths drawn from across northern states, the governor stressed their critical role in the success of the reforms.

He described them as entrepreneurs, innovators, professionals, and community leaders whose understanding, compliance, and demand for accountability would determine the long-term impact of the tax policy.

Sani stated, “The summit is not merely about sensitisation; it is about empowerment and partnership.

“Tax reform must translate into tangible outcomes such as better roads, quality education, accessible healthcare, improved security, and expanded economic opportunities.”

Sani stated that when citizens clearly saw the link between taxes paid and development outcomes, public trust would grow, and voluntary compliance would increase.

He urged participants to engage constructively, exchange ideas across states, and serve as ambassadors of responsible tax citizenship across the northern region.

The governor also called for collective ownership of the development process, adding that the sensitisation initiative should deepen understanding and inspire collaboration among stakeholders.

He reaffirmed the Kaduna State government’s commitment to progressive tax reforms, youth inclusion, and interstate collaboration aimed at strengthening governance and economic resilience in the north.

Sani commended the ATT and its partners for organising the sensitisation summit.

Speaking earlier, Convener of ATT, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, said the tax reforms presented a unique opportunity for northern states to become more innovative, economically self-reliant, and competitive, particularly through the responsible exploitation of solid minerals and other natural resources.

Yakubu said the reforms would promote creativity and meaningful engagement with the federal government and the National Assembly on constitutional amendments that supported resource-based development.

He said the reforms held “huge prospects and fortunes that will benefit future generations if embraced today”.

He called on northern political, traditional, and opinion leaders to support the reforms, while urging state governments to diversify their economies, strengthen internally generated revenue, and invest in education, healthcare, agriculture, solid minerals, and infrastructure.

ATT reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Tinubu in the implementation of the Tax Reform Laws and pledged to intensify public sensitisation on the importance of taxation for national development.