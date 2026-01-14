NSCDC Chief Hails FCT Command’s Transformation, Showcases Obstacle Training Facility

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Ahmed Audi, has commended the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Corps for its rapid infrastructural growth and operational innovation, describing the command as a benchmark for excellence within the Corps.

Prof. Audi made the remarks during an inspection visit to the FCT Command as part of his 2026 Operational Tour aimed at assessing readiness, training capacity, and infrastructure development across NSCDC formations nationwide.

At the centre of the visit was the newly initiated Obstacle Course Training Facility, which the NSCDC boss described as a strategic investment in personnel capacity building and operational effectiveness.

He noted the transformation witnessed at the FCT Command since the assumption of office of the Commandant Olusola Odumosu reflects purposeful leadership, discipline, and dedication to service.

According to the Commandant General, the FCT Command occupies a critical position as the operational nerve centre of the National Headquarters, stressing the pace of development recorded within a short time underscores the command’s commitment to innovation and professionalism.

He further described officers of the FCT Command as some of the most dedicated personnel in the Corps, working deliberately to reposition the NSCDC in line with contemporary security demands.

Prof. Audi noted the progress recorded by the command is clear evidence of the broader transformation taking place within the Corps.

During his interaction with personnel, the NSCDC boss urged officers to uphold the values and principles of the service, cautioning against indiscipline, complacency, and misconduct.

He emphasized that national service must take precedence over personal interests, encouraging officers to pursue initiatives that can serve as models for other commands.

Audi also acknowledged the federal government’s commitment to the welfare of NSCDC personnel, commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for addressing long-standing promotion challenges within the service.

He said the recent promotions have boosted morale and reinforced the administration’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Looking ahead, the Commandant General disclosed the National Headquarters is developing a College of Arms Squad Service in Nasarawa State, adding the FCT Command’s obstacle course design will be adopted as a reference model for advanced training nationwide.

He assured the FCT Command of continued institutional support to ensure timely completion of the project.

The visit culminated in a tactical demonstration by trained personnel at the obstacle course, showcasing the physical fitness, coordination, and operational preparedness of the command.