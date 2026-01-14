MultiChoice Names Omotosho CEO as Ugbe Retires

Sunday Ehigiator





MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a leadership transition with the retirement of its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, after nearly 15 years at the helm of the pay-TV company.

In a statement yesterday, the company said Ugbe will be succeeded by Kemi Omotosho, who will assume office as Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria, effective January 2026.

“Ugbe is stepping down after a distinguished tenure during which he guided MultiChoice Nigeria through major industry and market changes, while strengthening the company’s operational foundations and long-term resilience.

“Omotosho brings over two decades of leadership experience spanning the media, telecommunications and digital sectors across Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

“She has held several senior positions within the MultiChoice Group, including Executive Head of Customer Value Management in Nigeria and Group Executive Head of Customer Value Management for Rest of Africa, where she provided functional leadership across more than 50 markets.

“Most recently, Omotosho served as Regional Director for Southern Africa, with full profit and loss responsibility for a seven-country portfolio.”

According to the company, Omotosho has a strong track record in leading complex organisations, driving disciplined growth and building high-performing teams.

“In her new role, she will oversee MultiChoice Nigeria’s strategy, operations and stakeholder engagement, building on the foundations laid by Ugbe.”

Reacting to her appointment, Omotosho said it was a privilege to be entrusted with the leadership of MultiChoice Nigeria at a critical time for the business.

“Nigeria remains one of the Group’s most strategic and dynamic markets. I look forward to working with our teams and partners to deepen our relationship with consumers, champion local storytelling and the creative economy, and build a future-ready organisation that delivers sustainable value,” she said.

MultiChoice Nigeria noted that Ugbe’s retirement and Omotosho’s appointment followed a structured and orderly transition process designed to ensure continuity and stability in the company’s operations.