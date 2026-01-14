  • Wednesday, 14th January, 2026

Edo Govt Alleges Ekpoma Riot Sponsored By Russian-based Individual

Nigeria | 9 hours ago

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

The Edo State Government has accused an unnamed Russian-based person as the sponsor of last week’s violent protest in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of the state.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Patrick Akhere Ebojele, said information at the disposal of the state government revealed that the masterminds of the protest were resident outside the state.

Also, in a meeting with the Students’ Union Government (SUG), yesterday, Okpebholo said the recent unrest in Ekpoma was not organised by students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), describing the incident as a criminal act carried out by non-students hiding around the institution to foment trouble and extort law-abiding students.

He said, intelligence available to the Edo State Government showed that the incident was orchestrated by a group identifying themselves as the “Ambrose Alli Comrade Community,” made up of individuals who were no longer students but loiter around the school environment for unlawful activities.

The CPS, however, added that, “The incident was not a protest but a well-organised riot sponsored by a Nigerian resident in Russia and other locations overseas.

“Security agencies have already identified the masterminds, who contacted several individuals in Ekpoma, proposing sponsoring the organisation of a coordinated riots across Ekpoma, Auchi, Irrua and even the Government House, Benin City, with funding from the diaspora.”

