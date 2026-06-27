Ex-Kogi CAN Chairman Laments Inability of FG to Complete Lokoja -Abuja Highway in 20 Years

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

A former Kogi State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Founder of Chapel of Freedom, Lokoja, Bishop John Ibenu, has lamented the inability of the successive administrations to complete Lokoja-Abuja Highway in the past 20 years.

He called on the federal government to complete Lokoja-Abuja Highway, urging the government to do the needful to enable the contractors handling the project discharge their responsibilities.

He said that the contract was awarded during the President Olusegun Obasanjo tenure in 2006, noting that the project yet to be completed causes havoc to motorists plying the highway.

On the current spate of insurgency, the medical practitioner turned to clergy also bemoaned the incessant killing of Nigeria military personnel by the bandits, urging the federal government to as matter of urgency find lasting solution to the security challenges bedevilling the nation.

Bishop Ibenu also told the federal government to secure farms if they want food security, pointing out that the bandits had taken over farms chasing away the rightful farmers from interiors.

He noted that this alone was largely responsible for the skyrocketing cost of food items in the country, advising those in authority and the evil perpetrators to remember that all will one day give accounts of their deeds to God.

Ibenu made this call while speaking with journalists on the 34th anniversary of the Chapel of Freedom with theme ‘Born to Reign, The supernatural life’ held at the headquarters in Lokoja yesterday.

The clergyman noted that necessary actions must be taken to prevent the killings of the military and other security personnel in the country, saying that the security architecture must be reviewed to save more lives.

The bishop added though Nigeria is passing through very difficult challenges, he noted that this is temporary because Nigeria will be great again, insisting that the country needed a visionary leader to take it to the next level.

On the Chapel of Freedom 2026 conference with the theme ‘Born to Reign, The Supernatural Life’, the clergyman stated that it cuts across every segment of the society saying that it will be a life changing conference with a lot of inspirational discourse .

He added that the chapel had always carried the people along in the past three decades in community development, establishment of nursery, primary and secondary schools.

Ibenu stated that the Chapel also distributed food items at regular intervals, while the people of the community also benefit from the water within the premises.

According him, the conference would be attended by several ministers of God from far and near.